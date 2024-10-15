Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photos of Her Son, Ernest, to Mark Mom Sarah Ferguson's 65th Birthday

"So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are."

Sarah Ferguson wearing a green jacket kneeling down on a garden path talking to Ernest Brooksbank
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have both kept their kids out of the royal spotlight, but on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Eugenie shared some rare photos of her youngest son, Ernest, to mark a milestone birthday for mom Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma," she penned the Instagram tribute, which contained a carousel of unseen family photos to celebrate Ferguson's 65th birthday. The post included two snaps of little Ernest dressed in a casual green sweatshirt and jeans as he spent time with his grandma in a manicured garden.

The adorable toddler—who celebrated his first birthday in May—is Eugenie's second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, joining big brother August, who will turn 4 in February.

"So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are," the princess continued her post, adding, "You're an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support. @sarahferguson15."

Sarah Ferguson wearing a green dress and jacket leaning down to talk to August Brooksbank on a garden path

Little Ernest enjoyed some garden time with his grandma.

(Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Sarah Ferguson wearing a green evening gown standing in front of a white door

Ferguson looked glam in a green gown in one shot Princess Eugenie posted.

(Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Along with the sweet photos of Ernest, Princess Eugenie posted several other snapshots of her mother, including one of her dressed in elegant green evening gown. The duchess stands in front of what appears to be a hotel room door in the casual portrait, which feels like the type of pic you'd snap of your bestie before heading out for the night.

The stylish mom of two—who stepped out with a rare studded Chanel flap bag last week—also shared a photo of herself posing with her mom and Princess Beatrice, with the trio glammed up in dresses as they pose outside on a sunny day.

This isn't the first new photo Princess Eugenie has shared in the past week; on Oct. 12, she posted an unseen black-and-white wedding photo of herself dancing with husband Jack Brooksbank to mark their sixth anniversary.

She also shared some family snaps to celebrate Princess Beatrice's pregnancy news on Oct. 1, as did the Duchess of York, with both giving fans a rare peek at Beatrice's 3-year-old daughter, Sienna.

