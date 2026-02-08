Princess Eugenie Styles One of Princess Kate's Favorite Brands With Classic White Sneakers and Her Beloved Mushroom Earrings
The princess is a total pro when it comes to the royal rewear.
Princess Eugenie has had a challenging time following the royal demotion of her parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Luckily, Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, seem to have received ongoing support from the Royal Family, and the pair spent Christmas in Sandringham with King Charles. Now, Eugenie is back in the spotlight thanks to her attendance at a prominent art event.
Princess Eugenie jetted off to Qatar for Art Basel, which ran between February 5 and 7. Finnish reporter Rita Tainola shared photos of the royal attending Art Basel on Instagram, along with the caption, "[B]y the way HRH Princess Eugenie, Eugenie of York, is a very nice woman with good self confidence."
For the occasion, Princess Eugenie turned to one of Princess Kate's favorite brands by wearing a matching set from Reiss. Sadly, her Eva Asymmetric Contrast-Trim Top in Black and Ivory and matching Marie High-Rise Pleated Midi Skirt—both from Reiss—have already sold out.
The princess could be seen holding a Massimo Dutti Khaki Summer Jacket—also sold out—and wearing a pair of classic white Loci Nine Sneakers.
Notably, Princess Eugenie also rewore her beloved Sophie Lis Mushroom Earrings, which retail for £550 (approximately $750). The royal has worn the jewelry on multiple occasions over the past year, for outings with Jordanian princesses, to soak up the Portugal sun, and to attend a gala at the Tate Modern in London.
Finally, Eugenie carried her Mark Cross Madeline 21 Bag in Black, which retails for $3,490. Royal fans will likely be delighted to see the princess looking so happy while attending Art Basel.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.