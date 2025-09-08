Buckingham Palace garden parties are a highlight of the spring social calendar each year, and Princess Eugenie supported uncle King Charles and cousin Prince William by attending one of the events on May 20. Wearing a navy polka dot midi dress and oversized blue hat, Eugenie sparkled in a pair of $20,000 Garrard earrings. But the princess proved that her Rixo midi dress was just as versatile for a night on the town, wearing the same piece in a video shared on Instagram September 7.

In a video shared by nightclub owner Mini Han, DJ Peggy Gou teaches Princess Eugenie some dance steps. Per Hello!, the duo did a routine to (It Goes Like) Nanana, with the royal dressed in the same Rixo midi—sans garden party hat—as she waved her arms in the air to the beat.

Eugenie wore her hair pulled back in the red-hued club, wearing a pair of dangling earrings and a long pendant necklace with the dotted dress. Gou also got in on the polka dot trend, wearing a plunging halter-neck design with tiny white spots.

Princess Eugenie is seen dancing with DJ Peggy Gou in Seoul. (Image credit: Instagram/mini_han)

The princess wore the same dress to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May. (Image credit: Alamy)

RIXO ⋆ Evie - Bohemia Spot Deep Navy $540 at Rixo UK

Her $540 Rixo dress is also available in a red polka dot style as well as an animal print and floral print designs. The London-based label is also a favorite of Princess Kate, who has worn several pieces by Rixo including a brown polka dot dress while taking her kids to their first day at Lambrook School in 2022.

Along with her garden party outing, Princess Eugenie made appearances at Royal Ascot and a Tate Modern gala this summer before enjoying the end of the season with her kids. The princess, who is mom to 2-year-old son Ernest and 4-year-old son August, also welcomed some famous friends to her second home in Portugal, as seen in photos shared by Robbie Williams's wife, Ayda Field Williams, in early August.

Eugenie wore a smocked green Michael Kors maxi dress in one snapshot with her friend Ayda, going casual in a striped button up shirt and baseball cap in another pic. The princess also paid tribute to big sis Princess Beatrice in August, writing, "Happy happy birthday to my dearest Beabea.. my big sissy, the best in the entire world."

