Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Pays Tribute to His "Beautiful Wife" in Adorable Instagram Post, as the Royal Family Celebrates Princess Beatrice's 37th Birthday

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 37th birthday on Friday, August 8, and members of the Royal Family paid tribute on her special day. While Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared an adorable Instagram post dedicated to his wife, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, also shared a social media post highlighting her "big sissy."

Sharing a photo of Princess Beatrice on his personal Instagram account, Mapelli Mozzi wrote, "Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL wife. You are the greatest. We love you so much. E,W,S,A xxxx."

Mapelli Mozzi's signature was accompanied by the initials of the couple's three children—Beatrice's stepson, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, whom her husband welcomed in a previous relationship, daughter Sienna, who was born in 2021, and daughter Athena, born in 2025.

"Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL wife," Princess Beatrice's husband wrote on Instagram. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in honor of the important milestone. Eugenie captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday to my dearest Beabea...my big sissy, the best in the entire world."

Eugenie and Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson, also shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, along with a video in which she could be seen hugging her daughter on a red carpet. "Happy Birthday my darling Beatrice," Ferguson captioned the post. "There's nothing quite like holding you in my arms and feeling the incredible bond we've shared since the day you were born."

Ferguson further explained, "You continue to inspire me every single day with your strength, your kindness, and the beautiful way you love and care for your family. Moments like this will never get old and I cherish them more than words can say."

Finally, the Duchess of York wrote, "The hugs, the laughter, the quiet understanding between us. You make me so proud to be your mum, and I feel endlessly grateful for the woman you've become."