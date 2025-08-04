Princess Eugenie's Summer Must-Haves Include a Floaty Green Maxi Dress and Earrings With a Fall-Favorite Motif

Princess Eugenie and her family split their time between Portugal and the U.K., and along with outings at Royal Ascot and art events in London, she's been soaking up the summer sun in her second home of Melides. Eugenie has been a longtime friend of pop star Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field Williams, and Ayda shared some sweet photos with her friend while the Williams family visited the princess in Portugal.

"Obrigada ❤️#summer #familytime AWxx" Ayda captioned her Instagram post, with "obrigada" meaning thank you in Portuguese. Along with photos of herself and Robbie, the singer's wife included two photos featuring Princess Eugenie in relaxed summer outfits. In one snap, the friends posed in front of a doorway with Ayda dressed in white linen pants and an embroidered top, while Eugenie wore an olive green Michael Kors maxi dress.

She paired the smocked georgette style with white sandals and the same gold Sophie Lis mushroom earrings she wore for an event at the Tate Modern museum earlier this summer. With nature proving to be fall 2025's ultimate muse, her garden-themed earrings are right on trend for the impending autumn.

Ayda Field Williams and Princess Eugenie are pictured in Portugal. (Image credit: Ayda Field Williams/Instagram)

Eugenie posed for a seaside selfie with her friends Ayda and Robbie. (Image credit: Ayda Field Williams/Instagram)

In another pic, the princess went makeup-free in a baseball cap as she posed for a selfie with Robbie and Ayda by the sea. In the laid-back photo, Eugenie swapped her elegant maxi for a blue-and-white striped button up shirt, but kept her favorite mushroom earrings.

Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest, reportedly live at the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, and the Williams family enjoyed golfing in some of the sunny photos. The couple shares four children, including a 12-year-old daughter, Theodora, who was a flower girl in Eugenie and Jack's wedding.

Although August, 4, and Ernest, 2, weren't shown in any of the photos, Princess Eugenie—who is passionate about protecting coral reefs—recently told Marie Claire that she's started educating them about the importance of our oceans—and what better place to teach them than Portugal?

Shop Similar

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors