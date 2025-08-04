Princess Eugenie's Summer Must-Haves Include a Floaty Green Maxi Dress and Earrings With a Fall-Favorite Motif

The royal soaked up the sun in Portugal with Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda.

Princess eugenie wearing a green maxi dress standing with Ayda Field Williams in front of a door and Princess Eugenie wearing a white sun dress in front of a rainbow colored wall
Princess Eugenie and her family split their time between Portugal and the U.K., and along with outings at Royal Ascot and art events in London, she's been soaking up the summer sun in her second home of Melides. Eugenie has been a longtime friend of pop star Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field Williams, and Ayda shared some sweet photos with her friend while the Williams family visited the princess in Portugal.

"Obrigada ❤️#summer #familytime AWxx" Ayda captioned her Instagram post, with "obrigada" meaning thank you in Portuguese. Along with photos of herself and Robbie, the singer's wife included two photos featuring Princess Eugenie in relaxed summer outfits. In one snap, the friends posed in front of a doorway with Ayda dressed in white linen pants and an embroidered top, while Eugenie wore an olive green Michael Kors maxi dress.

She paired the smocked georgette style with white sandals and the same gold Sophie Lis mushroom earrings she wore for an event at the Tate Modern museum earlier this summer. With nature proving to be fall 2025's ultimate muse, her garden-themed earrings are right on trend for the impending autumn.

Princess Eugenie wearing a long green dress standing in front of a door with Ayda Field Williams

Ayda Field Williams and Princess Eugenie are pictured in Portugal.

Princess Eugenie, Ayda Field Williams and Robbie Williams taking a selfie and smiling with the sea in the background

Eugenie posed for a seaside selfie with her friends Ayda and Robbie.

A green Michael Kors maxi dress
Farfetch
Michael Kors Gathered Georgette Maxi Dress

Floral Print Smocked Georgette Maxi Dress
Michael Kors
Floral Print Smocked Georgette Maxi Dress

In another pic, the princess went makeup-free in a baseball cap as she posed for a selfie with Robbie and Ayda by the sea. In the laid-back photo, Eugenie swapped her elegant maxi for a blue-and-white striped button up shirt, but kept her favorite mushroom earrings.

Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest, reportedly live at the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, and the Williams family enjoyed golfing in some of the sunny photos. The couple shares four children, including a 12-year-old daughter, Theodora, who was a flower girl in Eugenie and Jack's wedding.

Although August, 4, and Ernest, 2, weren't shown in any of the photos, Princess Eugenie—who is passionate about protecting coral reefs—recently told Marie Claire that she's started educating them about the importance of our oceans—and what better place to teach them than Portugal?

Shop Similar

Smocked Bodice Maxi Dress
Banana Republic Factory
Smocked Bodice Maxi Dress

Women's Vacationland Seersucker Shirt, Long-Sleeve
L.L.Bean
Women's Vacationland Seersucker Shirt, Long-Sleeve

18k Gold Just for Fun Earrings - Mushroom
BaubleBar Demi-Fine
18k Gold Just for Fun Earrings - Mushroom

A model wearing a green smocked dress with shoulder bows
Aritzia
Golden Hour Linen Dress

A pair of golden mushroom earrings with diamond studs
Saks Off 5th
Mushroom Earrings

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.