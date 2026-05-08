Pregnant Princess Eugenie Masters Day-to-Night Dressing in a Bump-Baring Maxi—And Rubs Elbows With Taylor Swift
The soon-to-be mom of three effortlessly went from a press event to Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday bash.
Princess Eugenie announced her third pregnancy on May 4, and although she’s been staying out of the public eye since her father’s arrest in February, she’s been hitting the town ever since her happy news broke this week. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter, 36, revealed her growing baby bump in a form-fitting black dress on Thursday, May 7, styling the outfit in two different ways for two very different events.
The princess attended a press day for London's Fuse Communications, where guests browsed the latest kids' collections and enjoyed beauty treatments at the backstage salon and Bobbi Brown. Eugenie wore a silky black polka dot shirt buttoned up over her maxi dress and accessorized with her ever-present Sophie Lis mushroom earrings, which she has worn to nearly every public event since last summer.
She also proved that the millennial-favorite green jacket is back, topping off her outfit with a new coat by Anine Bing.
The royal was photographed wearing her favorite white LØCI sneakers at the event while she shopped for baby clothing, but she made a quick change to attend a star-studded party later Thursday evening.
Princess Eugenie showed how day-to-night is done as she traded her trainers for bright pink and orange heels, joining husband Jack Brooksbank, sister Princess Beatrice and brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to attend Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party. She kept her dotted shirt, dress and earrings on but swapped out her green jacket for a metallic blue Debonnaire trench coat in photos shared by Hello!
Meanwhile, Beatrice—who recently attended her stylist and friend's baby shower—wore a faux suede brown trench coat by H&M along with a thigh-high pair of black boots by Maje.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also photographed heading to the party, with other guests including Princess Olympia of Greece, Lily James and Nicky Hilton.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.