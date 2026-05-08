Pregnant Princess Eugenie Masters Day-to-Night Dressing in a Bump-Baring Maxi—And Rubs Elbows With Taylor Swift

Princess Eugenie announced her third pregnancy on May 4, and although she’s been staying out of the public eye since her father’s arrest in February, she’s been hitting the town ever since her happy news broke this week. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter, 36, revealed her growing baby bump in a form-fitting black dress on Thursday, May 7, styling the outfit in two different ways for two very different events.

The princess attended a press day for London's Fuse Communications, where guests browsed the latest kids' collections and enjoyed beauty treatments at the backstage salon and Bobbi Brown. Eugenie wore a silky black polka dot shirt buttoned up over her maxi dress and accessorized with her ever-present Sophie Lis mushroom earrings, which she has worn to nearly every public event since last summer.

She also proved that the millennial-favorite green jacket is back, topping off her outfit with a new coat by Anine Bing.

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Princess Eugenie browses baby clothing at an event for Fuse Communications in London. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Princess Eugenie is pictured at the Fuse Communications press day on May 7. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The royal was photographed wearing her favorite white LØCI sneakers at the event while she shopped for baby clothing, but she made a quick change to attend a star-studded party later Thursday evening.

Princess Eugenie showed how day-to-night is done as she traded her trainers for bright pink and orange heels, joining husband Jack Brooksbank, sister Princess Beatrice and brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to attend Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party. She kept her dotted shirt, dress and earrings on but swapped out her green jacket for a metallic blue Debonnaire trench coat in photos shared by Hello!

Princess Beatrice, pictured driving to The King's Christmas lunch in 2025, met up with her sister for Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also attended the birthday party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Beatrice—who recently attended her stylist and friend's baby shower—wore a faux suede brown trench coat by H&M along with a thigh-high pair of black boots by Maje.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also photographed heading to the party, with other guests including Princess Olympia of Greece, Lily James and Nicky Hilton.

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