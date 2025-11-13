King Charles Supports Princess Eugenie and Her Royal Work With The King's Foundation Amid Andrew Scandal
The former Duke of York's daughter was chosen as a mentor for her uncle's charity earlier this year.
Princess Eugenie has returned to royal appearances for the first time since her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lost his titles—and King Charles is showing his support for his niece. Although Princess Eugenie is not a full-time working royal, she serves as the patron of various charities and occasionally supports The King at garden parties and other royal events. This year, Eugenie has been tasked with becoming a mentor for The King's Foundation and its "35 Under 35" network—an especially meaningful role since the princess herself turned 35 this year.
On Thursday, November 13, The King's Foundation and Princess Eugenie shared a joint Instagram post showing photos from a recent "mentoring morning" event she attended. "Earlier this week, @PrincessEugenie spent time with members of the @kingsfoundation 35 under 35 network at the @broadwicksoho, alongside a range of other inspiring mentors representing different areas of expertise," the post read.
The King's Foundation (originally The Prince's Foundation) was created to give young people training and education to find employment, especially when it comes traditional skills like millinery, woodworking, embroidery and other heritage arts. In the photos, Eugenie interacted with people taking part in the program and business leaders who attended to support the careers of group members.
Eugenie—who is still a princess despite her father's prince title being removed—dressed in a classic black suit and a white collarless shirt for the event, adding her ever-present Sophie Lis mushroom earrings and a red poppy pin on her lapel.
Jeweler Alice Fry, who is taking part in the 35 Under 35 network, commented on the post, writing, "Thank you so much @kingsfoundation and HRH Princess Eugenie @princesseugenie ! It was a pleasure to meet you and an honour to be mentored by you."
Fans also the flooded the comment section with support for Princess Eugenie, like one who wrote, "Love to see TRH Princess' Beatrice and Eugenie and hope they will have a lot more to do in their roles in future."
"A lovely lady who wrote to my granddaughter who had scoliosis surgery......her kindness is never forgotten😍," another added.
Eugenie's big sister, Princess Beatrice, also made several appearances this week on behalf of her patronage, Borne, which aims to prevent premature childbirth.
Along with visiting its laboratories and meeting researchers, Beatrice—who gave birth prematurely to her daughter, Athena, in January—also attended an event honoring the charity alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Tuesday, November 11.
