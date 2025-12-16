Baby Princess Ines Is the Star of the Swedish Royal Family's Sweetly Chaotic Christmas Decorating Video
Queen Silvia's youngest grandchild joined her royal cousins to trim the tree.
It's that time of year when royals around the world release their Christmas cards, attend festive events and share heartwarming videos of their family traditions, but when little princess stole the show this season. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden welcomed their fourth child, Princess Ines, in February, and the youngest member of the Swedish royal family had a starring role in a new Instagram Reel on December 16.
The 10-month-old princess joined her seven cousins to help grandma Queen Silvia decorate the palace tree, and she showed off her brand-new teeth and adorable tartan dress in the video. In one scene, Ines, who wears a red plaid dress with white knit tights, plays with a gold ornament, and in another, Queen Silvia reaches down to guide Ines as she swats at the tree.
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's daughter Princess Estelle, 13—who will become the queen of Sweden one day—is one of Ines's godmothers, and she proudly held her goddaughter in a group photo with all of the kids and the queen.
Ines and Estelle were joined by the rest of their siblings at the festive gathering, including Estelle's brother, Prince Oscar, 9, and Ines's brothers Prince Alexander, 9, Prince Gabriel, 8, and Prince Julian, 4.
Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's three kids also joined in the fun, with Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, 10, and Princess Adrienne, 7, trimming the tree alongside their cousins.
Swedish grandkids decorating the tree
A photo posted by on
Queen Silvia has made decorating with her grandkids an annual tradition, and fans praised the Swedish queen for the relatable moment.
"A wonderful queen and grandma ❤️ with her beautiful and cute grandchildren ❤️ and a Christmas tradition that touches the heart ❤️," one fan wrote, while another added, "Always nice to see Queen Silvia with all her grandchildren 😍 it really warms your heart ❤️ Princess Ines is also really golden 😍."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.