Baby Princess Ines Is the Star of the Swedish Royal Family's Sweetly Chaotic Christmas Decorating Video

It's that time of year when royals around the world release their Christmas cards, attend festive events and share heartwarming videos of their family traditions, but when little princess stole the show this season. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden welcomed their fourth child, Princess Ines, in February, and the youngest member of the Swedish royal family had a starring role in a new Instagram Reel on December 16.

The 10-month-old princess joined her seven cousins to help grandma Queen Silvia decorate the palace tree, and she showed off her brand-new teeth and adorable tartan dress in the video. In one scene, Ines, who wears a red plaid dress with white knit tights, plays with a gold ornament, and in another, Queen Silvia reaches down to guide Ines as she swats at the tree.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's daughter Princess Estelle, 13—who will become the queen of Sweden one day—is one of Ines's godmothers, and she proudly held her goddaughter in a group photo with all of the kids and the queen.

Princess Ines played with an ornament in the sweet video. (Image credit: Kungahuset/Instagram)

Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip's kids gathered around to decorate the palace. (Image credit: Kungahuset/Instagram)

Grandma Silvia kept Princess Ines from pulling ornaments off the tree. (Image credit: Kungahuset/Instagram)

Ines and Estelle were joined by the rest of their siblings at the festive gathering, including Estelle's brother, Prince Oscar, 9, and Ines's brothers Prince Alexander, 9, Prince Gabriel, 8, and Prince Julian, 4.

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's three kids also joined in the fun, with Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, 10, and Princess Adrienne, 7, trimming the tree alongside their cousins.

Swedish grandkids decorating the tree A photo posted by on

Queen Silvia has made decorating with her grandkids an annual tradition, and fans praised the Swedish queen for the relatable moment.

"A wonderful queen and grandma ❤️ with her beautiful and cute grandchildren ❤️ and a Christmas tradition that touches the heart ❤️," one fan wrote, while another added, "Always nice to see Queen Silvia with all her grandchildren 😍 it really warms your heart ❤️ Princess Ines is also really golden 😍."