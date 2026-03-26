Princess Kate's Delicate Necklace That She's Owned For Two Decades Is Perfect For Easter
The elegant pendant is the perfect accessory for your upcoming Easter plans.
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Sometimes, the smallest accessory can send the biggest message and bring meaning to an entire outfit. For the historic Enthronement Service installing the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Princess of Wales had a delicate cross necklace peeking out from her elegant gray Suzannah coat. A thin silver chain held a simple diamond cross pendant—small, but meaningful. Nearly slipping into her neckline, the petite pendant was the ultimate in elegant minimalism, and makes the perfect accessory for your upcoming Easter plans.
Anyone who has visited London’s Victoria and Albert Museum—where several of the finest historical examples are on display—knows that crucifix necklaces have a long history in the fashion world. With adornment styles dating back to the 5th century A.D., the iconic cross necklace is a wardrobe staple. Cross necklaces are one of the most timeless and effortless pendant styles throughout history. Celebrity stylist Genesis Webb told Elle that the cross necklace “is classically beautiful, and it’s also rooted in a sense of trust to be protected by something you believe in.”
The Princess of Wales has owned her delicate diamond cross necklace for over two decades. The necklace first appears in photographs of young Kate Middleton at the wedding of Hugh Van Cutsem and Rose Astor in 2005, and the princess has worn the pendant several times since then. Although Princess Kate has remained quietly religious throughout her life, attending church services on high holidays like Easter and Christmas, she said she has become “very spiritual” in recent years following her cancer treatment.Article continues below
While you don’t have to be fiercely religious to wear a cross necklace, they do make the perfect accessory as Easter approaches. The springtime holiday is the ideal excuse to pull out the floral prints, flouncy dresses, and the cross necklace you were given for your First Holy Communion—or, shop one of our classic style choices below. Pair with classic pearl earrings, like the Princess of Wales, for a meaningful Easter style.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.