The Princess of Wales Accessorizes with Vintage Glamour For New Archbishop of Canterbury’s Service

Princess Kate looked as if she were transported from a bygone era.

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Princess Kate church service
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The Princess of Wales leaned into vintage glamour for a historic church service to install the new Archbishop of Canterbury. At Canterbury Cathedral, Princess Kate looked as if she were transported from a bygone era in a grey Suzannah coat. The very royal coat dress featured a classic double-breasted style with a sharp-cornered collar, but the accessories truly shaped the outfit into a glamorous, timeless ensemble that could have been plucked from a 1950s fashion magazine.

The star of the outfit was Princess Kate’s Juliette Botterill boater hat. The houndstooth straw boater is described by the brand as “the perfect blend of classic style and modern flair.” The black and ivory straw woven into a classic houndstooth design is “adorned with a single ostrich quill.” A far cry from the cocktail hats and fascinators that the Princess of Wales was once known for, this substantial hat perched on her perfect chignon made an elegant statement.

CANTERBURY, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral on March 25, 2026 in Canterbury, United Kingdom. Today Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally is formally installed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury during a service marking the start of her public ministry. Senior members of the British Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and other dignitaries are among more than 2,000 guests in attendance for the installation service, which also includes faith leaders, school children, and healthcare workers. Mullally, who worked as a nurse before becoming ordained, is the first woman to be appointed leader of the Church of England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the Enthronement Ceremony of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Britain&#039;s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the installation ceremony of Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally at Canterbury Cathedral, south-east England on March 25, 2026. The Church of England became Britain&#039;s state establishment church following King Henry VIII&#039;s split from the Roman Catholic Church in the 1530s. The British monarch is its supreme governor, while the Archbishop of Canterbury is seen as the spiritual leader of Anglicans worldwide. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

Princess Kate's Juliette Botterill boater hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pearlescent shine from beneath the brim of the boater hat comes from London-based jewelry designer Cassandra Goad. The brand’s Cavolfiore earrings have appeared at some of Princess Kate’s most important events, from christenings to Trooping the Colour. According to the International Gem Society, “some legends describe white pearls as divine tears shed by gods,” while one myth claims that “the tears Eve cried upon her banishment from Eden transformed into pearls.” This emotional symbolism paired with the undeniable classic elegance of pearls made these earrings the perfect choice for today’s church service.

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Nothing screams vintage glamour like a pair of ladylike gloves. Princess Kate held her Cornelia James 'Imogen' gloves in her hand for the service, allowing her to shake hands while completing the classic look. The superfine jersey Merino wool gloves are an iconic style for both the brand and the Princess of Wales. Cornelia James described the Imogen style as “a glove which is dear to our hearts,” saying that the style “will take you anywhere.”

CANTERBURY, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral on March 25, 2026 in Canterbury, United Kingdom. Today Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally is formally installed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury during a service marking the start of her public ministry. Senior members of the British Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and other dignitaries are among more than 2,000 guests in attendance for the installation service, which also includes faith leaders, school children, and healthcare workers. Mullally, who worked as a nurse before becoming ordained, is the first woman to be appointed leader of the Church of England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A close look at Princess Kate's bag and gloves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CANTERBURY, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Dean of Canterbury, the Very Revd Dr David Monteith (C) leads Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales as they arrive for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral on March 25, 2026 in Canterbury, United Kingdom. Today Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally is formally installed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury during a service marking the start of her public ministry. Senior members of the British Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and other dignitaries are among more than 2,000 guests in attendance for the installation service, which also includes faith leaders, school children, and healthcare workers. Mullally, who worked as a nurse before becoming ordained, is the first woman to be appointed leader of the Church of England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate arrives at Canterbury Cathedral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales during the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Wednesday March 25, 2026.

A glimpse of Princess Kate's diamond cross necklace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To bring together the vintage-inspired outfit, Princess Kate chose one of her most iconic handbags: the Chanel Mini Classic handbag in Lambskin. Based on a 1955 designed by Coco Chanel herself, and reinvented by Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s, the style is distinctly elegant. Sotheby’s praises the iconic handbag, saying “it remains a cherished staple in fashion, celebrated for its practicality and luxurious craftsmanship.”

The most meaningful piece of Princess Kate’s outfit was perhaps the most delicate. The Princess of Wales wore a delicate diamond cross necklace that she has favored for many years, wearing an identical—if not exactly the same—necklace to the wedding of Rose Astor and Hugh Van Cutsem in 2005. The timeless crucifix necklace in a simple design demonstrates the princess’s quiet elegance and her unwavering faith, perfect for the historic church service in Canterbury.

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.