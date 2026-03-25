The Princess of Wales Accessorizes with Vintage Glamour For New Archbishop of Canterbury’s Service
Princess Kate looked as if she were transported from a bygone era.
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The Princess of Wales leaned into vintage glamour for a historic church service to install the new Archbishop of Canterbury. At Canterbury Cathedral, Princess Kate looked as if she were transported from a bygone era in a grey Suzannah coat. The very royal coat dress featured a classic double-breasted style with a sharp-cornered collar, but the accessories truly shaped the outfit into a glamorous, timeless ensemble that could have been plucked from a 1950s fashion magazine.
The star of the outfit was Princess Kate’s Juliette Botterill boater hat. The houndstooth straw boater is described by the brand as “the perfect blend of classic style and modern flair.” The black and ivory straw woven into a classic houndstooth design is “adorned with a single ostrich quill.” A far cry from the cocktail hats and fascinators that the Princess of Wales was once known for, this substantial hat perched on her perfect chignon made an elegant statement.
The pearlescent shine from beneath the brim of the boater hat comes from London-based jewelry designer Cassandra Goad. The brand’s Cavolfiore earrings have appeared at some of Princess Kate’s most important events, from christenings to Trooping the Colour. According to the International Gem Society, “some legends describe white pearls as divine tears shed by gods,” while one myth claims that “the tears Eve cried upon her banishment from Eden transformed into pearls.” This emotional symbolism paired with the undeniable classic elegance of pearls made these earrings the perfect choice for today’s church service.Article continues below
Nothing screams vintage glamour like a pair of ladylike gloves. Princess Kate held her Cornelia James 'Imogen' gloves in her hand for the service, allowing her to shake hands while completing the classic look. The superfine jersey Merino wool gloves are an iconic style for both the brand and the Princess of Wales. Cornelia James described the Imogen style as “a glove which is dear to our hearts,” saying that the style “will take you anywhere.”
To bring together the vintage-inspired outfit, Princess Kate chose one of her most iconic handbags: the Chanel Mini Classic handbag in Lambskin. Based on a 1955 designed by Coco Chanel herself, and reinvented by Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s, the style is distinctly elegant. Sotheby’s praises the iconic handbag, saying “it remains a cherished staple in fashion, celebrated for its practicality and luxurious craftsmanship.”
The most meaningful piece of Princess Kate’s outfit was perhaps the most delicate. The Princess of Wales wore a delicate diamond cross necklace that she has favored for many years, wearing an identical—if not exactly the same—necklace to the wedding of Rose Astor and Hugh Van Cutsem in 2005. The timeless crucifix necklace in a simple design demonstrates the princess’s quiet elegance and her unwavering faith, perfect for the historic church service in Canterbury.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.