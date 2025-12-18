Princess Kate’s Sparkly $38 Earrings Sold Out in 24 Hours—Shop These Royally-Inspired Styles Instead

Princess Kate has an incredible collection of earrings in her jewelry box and access to the royal vaults, but for a recent visit to the Ever After Garden in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the Princess of Wales chose to wear a new pair of $38 daisy earrings.

The sparkling earrings looked like snowflakes from afar, but were quickly identified as Butler & Wilson's Crystal Double Daisy Drop Earrings. Sadly, the Austrian crystal design, which is available in both silvertone and goldtone versions, sold out almost immediately and went on backorder until February.

While the Princess of Wales had never worn her daisy earrings in public until December 13, it turns out she has worn the brand's matching bracelet more than 15 years ago.

The Princess of Wales debuted her daisy earrings on December 13. (Image credit: Royal Marsden/Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Before she married Prince William, Kate Middleton showed off a Butler & Wilson crystal daisy bracelet during a 2009 London charity event, as pointed out by Instagram account kate.princessofwales. The design is clearly a popular piece for the brand, which still carries the $92 crystal bracelet (and its matching earrings) today.

The Princess of Wales is famous for wearing high street jewelry with her designer clothing, but it's been a while since she's treated fans to an affordable fashion find. The royal has sported everything from $12 pink drop earrings from Accessorize to $32 gold chain Orelia hoops over the years, but lately she's been relying on show-stopping pieces from the royal vaults.

Her recent jewelry moments have included dazzling diamond earrings from Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana and other high-end designs, like the Van Cleef earrings she wore for The King's Christmas lunch this week.

And even though her Butler & Wilson earrings are currently sold out, there are plenty of equally pretty styles that will see you through New Year's Eve parties well into the spring.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Similar