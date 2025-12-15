Princess Elisabeth Recycles Her Electrifying National Day Dress For Summery Belgian Royal Family Christmas Card

Royal Christmas cards don't always feature festive scenes like the elegant photos of Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins around the Christmas tree each year. Prince William and Princess Kate, who have yet to release their card, often include a photo from their summer holidays, and the Belgian royal family followed the trend with their 2025 greeting.

The snapshot was taken outside the family's official residence in Brussels, the Royal Palace of Laeken, and features King Philippe and Queen Mathilde posing with their children Princess Elisabeth, 24, Prince Gabriel, 22, Prince Emmanuel, 20, and Princess Eléonore, 17, amid lush greenery.

Harvard student Princess Elisabeth, who is the heir to the Belgian throne, wore the same neon green chiffon dress she wore for this summer's National Day festivities as she posed with her family for their annual Christmas card. Elisabeth paired the flowy Natan dress, which features a matching caped top, with what appears to be the same dangling gold earrings she wore on National Day in July.

The royal family's 2025 card is displayed on a Christmas tree in the palace's Reel. (Image credit: Belgian Royal Palace/Instagram)

The Belgian royal family is seen on National Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Princess Elisabeth ditched the padded gold headband she wore for the summer event and swapped out her gold sandals for a pair of nude pumps. Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde also chose a Natan dress she's worn previously, sporting a floral-print shirt dress in the photo.

Eléonore kept the repeat shirt dress theme going by wearing a white eyelet midi by Temptation Positano that she wore for the National Day concert in July, while the men of the family wore classic suits and solid color ties.

"✨ Christmas cards have been sent out! What do you think of this year's photo? 📸🎄" the royal family's Instagram account captioned a Reel showing a woman's hand opening an envelope containing this year's card.