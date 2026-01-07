Fashion Expert Reveals Princess Kate's Most Classic Handbags—And They're On Sale
“It's refined but it's also highly functional and appropriate for everyday life.”
It’s no secret that the Princess of Wales is a style icon, not just for her trendy fashion but for her timeless, elegant style that never goes out of season. Her handbag collection stays away from modern baguettes and Y2K-inspired bags, as the Princess stays true to a more classic style. Monica Marriott-Mills from @themonicaway, a Luxury and Royal Fashion Content Creator, explains that “the Princess of Wales is often celebrated for dressing elegantly but with looks that also feel grounded in practicality.”
“I think that throughout history there have always been key bag shapes and styles that have remained consistently popular—with the top handle bag being one,” Marriott-Mills says. Princess Kate has carried several top handle bags, including Aspinal London’s iconic Mayfair bag. “The Mayfair Bag is the epitome of a classic top handle leather handbag—a style loved not only for its elegance, but also for its versatility,” Marriott-Mills explains. Princess Kate has carried the bag to daytime events and more formal occasions, showing that the style isn’t just for queens and princesses.
“The bag is a trusted silhouette no matter what engagement she's attending,” Monica adds. “This is also something we saw the late Queen do with Launer bags.” Both the Princess of Wales and the late Queen loved a top-handle bag, and owned the same style in several colors. “By owning it in many colors, it gives her the freedom to wear the bag throughout the seasons.”
“By consistently wearing recognizable styles and brands, it can be seen to instil an air of reliability and steadiness to her onlookers,” says Monica Marriott-Mills. The Princess of Wales owns four different bags from Aspinal London, but she has carried their classic styles since before she was even a Duchess. In 2011, then-Kate Middleton attended a friend’s wedding carrying an Aspinal London clutch.
“Their quality, designs and service are sublime, so it comes as no surprise that she's been a fan of their bags for over a decade!” says Monica. The good news is that Aspinal London is having a huge sale, so you can snap up a royally-approved handbag for less.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.