Even the Royal Family Can't Get Enough of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement News

Americans might not have a royal family, but we do have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and the couple broke the internet when they announced their engagement news on Tuesday, August 26. The couple shared a series of romantic garden photos from the long-awaited proposal on Instagram—including a look at Taylor's incredible ring—with the post racking up millions of likes in less than an hour. Amongst the fans and celebs who clicked that little heart were members of the Royal Family, namely Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex and the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales liked Taylor and Travis's happy news, joining the millions of fans around the world who rejoiced in the engagement announcement.

The Wales family has shown their support for Swift in the past, namely when Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the Eras Tour in London and snapped selfies with the pop star and Kelce.

Kelce proposed to Swift in a magical garden setting. (Image credit: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce/Instagram)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Ten-year-old Princess Charlotte, in fact, made a huge impression on the Kansas City Chiefs player and his big brother, Jason Kelce. "I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte," Jason said on their "New Heights" podcast at the time. "Prince George was great too. She was so f–king adorable. Like, I cannot."

Travis added that Charlotte "was a superstar," while Jason said the princess "had fire to her. She was asking questions."

While the Duchess of Sussex isn't publicly known to be a Swiftie, she shared her support for the couple's engagement news on what was also a big day for her own brand. Meghan released season two of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday, along with dropping her As ever brand's new orange marmalade.

As for news on America's own royal wedding, watch this space.