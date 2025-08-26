As Marie Claire's resident Taylor Swift expert, I know August 26 will go down in style history. It's the date that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced they're getting married; the day she revealed a diamond engagement ring valued at around $750,000; and the day their love story earned a special couples' style bonus chapter.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed their big news in photos posted on Instagram. In front of a verdant archway covered in roses and hydrangeas, Kelce kneels in front of Swift in a black polo shirt and khaki pants. Swift perfectly matches his summer-neutrals color palette in a Polo Ralph Lauren dress, featuring vertical black stripes over a creamy linen skirt.

Swift paired her spin-worthy dress to Louis Vuitton's Isola sandals and a diamond-lined Cartier watch. Overall, their outfits are subdued and sweet for a late-summer proposal; they're also the epitome of coordinating couples' style.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared photos of their intimate proposal on August 26. (Image credit: Taylor Swift)

The proposal itself most likely wasn't a surprise. Swift has a clean engagement manicure, and she's also wearing heart earrings—two details that feel fit for a ring-shot tip-off. (When you're revealing a ring valued at least a $750,000 to the world, you need to be ready.) The stripes in Swift's dress are the exact shade of Kelce's knitted polo shirt.

While Swift and Kelce are due to plan the wedding of the century, there's a relatable element to their looks, too. Here is the all-American couple whose theme song is "So High School," getting engaged in a designer every one of Swift's fans likely knows by name. And, it's one that she wears often in real life. Ralph Lauren has designed several sundresses and shirts that Swift has worn to dinners with friends or to her recording studio. If I had to place a bet on her wedding dress designer by these photos alone, I would also guess Ralph Lauren.

Photos from their intimate engagement also showed snippets of Swift's gold jewelry and her minimalist engagement manicure. (Image credit: Taylor Swift)

Engagement outfits wouldn't be the first time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have exchanged style notes. On game days, Swift naturally sources Chiefs-themed outfits ranging from vintage fan gear to Chanel runway sets. When the pair is spotted together on a New York City date night, they often wear complementary colors. Swift will match her lipstick to Kelce's Chiefs-red suits, or they'll both go head-to-toe black with help from the likes of Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce often wear coordinating outfits on their dates in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, the pair's engagement outfits are a muted but no less luxurious take on their usual couples' style. They stayed true to their signatures—sweet dresses and Cartier jewelry for Swift, knit polos and crisp pants for Kelce—without overshadowing the real point of the moment. Their style is on display, but this isn't about what they're wearing; it's how they feel about each other. When they look back at the photos, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will see something timeless. I see a dress I want to shop—and a template for my own spouse to start following.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors