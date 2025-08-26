Meghan Markle Is Following in Paddington's Footsteps With a New Addition to Her As Ever Collection

Meghan Markle has plenty to celebrate on August 26. In addition to the launch of With Love, Meghan season two on Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex has added a new product to her As ever lifestyle brand—along with restocking some of the collection's past favorites. While As ever's signature spreads are part of the August drop, the duchess has added another fruity product to its lineup that happens to be a favorite of Paddington Bear.

Orange marmalade is the newest addition to As ever's collection of teas, baking mixes and spreads, with the brand describing it as "golden and fragrant, with a lively zest that lingers and a refined sweetness—our rendition of a teatime classic." Like As ever's raspberry and apricot spreads, the brand suggests spooning the marmalade "over warm scones," on yogurt or ice cream, or "simply on toast." Priced at $9, the marmalade is also available in keepsake packaging for $14.

When the Duchess of Sussex launched As ever this spring, the entire collection sold out in less than an hour, and subsequent restocks have also been swift sellouts. Returning on August 26 are some of its most popular items, including the duchess's famous flower sprinkles, which she continues to use on season two of With Love, Meghan.

Orange marmalade is the newest addition to As ever's product lineup. (Image credit: As ever)

Meghan shared some of her As ever products with Tan France on With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Netflix)

In an episode with Queer Eye star Tan France, he hilariously declares the sprinkles to be "the gayest shit I've seen in a long time"—and the duchess uses the flowers liberally on breakfast treats, baked goods and everything in between.

Also restocked are all three As ever teas, including herbal hibiscus, peppermint and my personal favorite, lemon ginger, as well as the crepe and shortbread cookie mixes.

As ever posted a new Instagram photo of the duchess wearing a loose white dress while walking past a pond to celebrate the launch, writing, "We’re live ✨ Come shop AsEver.com and AsEverWine.com for your favorites as your toast to summer, to the start of school (parents, we see you!), and to the memories that will be made in the coming months. We are so proud to be a part of those moments with you. Thank you for welcoming us into your hearts and home."

