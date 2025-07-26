Royal Expert Claims Princess Kate and Prince William "Won't Be Changing" One Aspect of Prince George's Life, Contrary to Recent Claims About "Weird" Rule

Prince George turned 12 on July 22, and royal watchers anticipated some major changes taking place. However, according to a royal expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William are intent on allowing their eldest son, who will one day be king, to live as normal a life as possible.

During an appearance on an episode of the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential," royal expert Richard Eden explained, "When Prince William reached the age of 12, he stopped traveling with his father so they had separate flights. Obviously, that is to guarantee the line of succession." Eden continued, "It will be very interesting to see whether that's the case with George and William because we know they have traveled together either via plane, helicopter, or car."

Weighing in on whether or not Prince George is facing a major change, the Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, said, "I spoke to the palace this week, and they were like, 'Well, it's kind of news to us.'" She continued, "I get the impression that the family won't be changing their travel arrangements at all."

Journalist Jo Elvin joined the conversation, saying, "I remember being a kid and my father telling me about that as a bit of royal protocol...It's weird."

Eden suggested that the Royal Family prefers to keep certain aspects of their lives private, explaining, "They don't like talking about security and talking about travel arrangements." He continued, "But I have to say, I mean, it's not a very tasteful discussion, but it is the future of our Royal Family and I personally find it very worrying."

It's unclear whether the Prince and Prince of Wales intend on changing the way their family travels now that Prince George is 12. However, one royal expert believes that nothing will alter in the foreseeable future. "I don't think the family will change their travel plans at all," English suggested.