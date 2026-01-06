A "Beautifully Dressed" Prince George Was Spotted Keeping Himself Busy During a Boring Errand With Carole Middleton
Even future Kings need to wait around for their grandma.
Running to stores with your grandmother isn't exactly the most exciting day out for any child, but Carole Middleton once showed that even royal kids aren't exempt from mundane errands. The Times recently published an in-depth piece about Princess Kate ahead of her 44th birthday on January 9, and in the profile, referenced a run-in one woman had with Kate's mom and Prince George.
According to the outlet, George, 12, is "used to helping on errands," noting how a "Windsor local" once spotted the future King "happily" snacking while his grandmother was at a furnishings shop. The moment in question was first revealed last September when the Prince and Princess of Wales visited a Women's Institute to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.
"I had popped in to pick up some wallpaper samples and Prince George had gone in with his granny, Carole Middleton," Sally Pellow, 64, said at the time, per the Standard.
Her Prince George sighting happened roughly five years ago, when George would've been around seven, and Pellow continued, "He was beautifully dressed and sitting at a desk eating bits of orange."
Elsewhere in the Times's profile, assistant editor Kate Mansey notes that the Princess of Wales feels "the pressure to 'get it right'" raising the future King. "It’s why the school runs and sporting fixtures are important, as is time with grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton," Mansey continues.
Taking part in everyday tasks like running errands is something that other monarchs certainly didn't experience, even if Prince William had a slightly less formal upbringing than his father. And as the future King, being raised with "normal" experiences will become more important than ever in a world where the monarchy must strive to become more relevant.
However, no one is perfect. As Prince William joked during his Women's Institute visit in September, George might behave impeccably in public, but "behind closed doors, it’s a different story."
