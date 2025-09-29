Will Prince George Recreate One of His Cutest Baby Moments During Potential Australia Tour?
The prime minister of Australia has extended an invitation for the Wales family to visit.
It's been 11 years since Prince George headed Down Under, but after Australia's prime minister visited the U.K., it sounds like that might change in the near future. Over the weekend, Anthony Albanese met with King Charles at Balmoral Castle, and he made it clear that Prince William and Princess Kate have a "standing invitation" to visit Australia. Following the announcement, royal expert Robert Jobson pointed out that it's unlikely the couple would leave their children in the U.K. for such a long trip—and hinted at when a tour might happen.
"It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, who had a very successful visit and His Majesty is very engaged," Albanese told News Corp (via the Daily Mail). "I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well and we are hopeful that might occur in the coming period."
Speaking of a potential royal tour, he said, "I’m certainly hoping there will be one, there’s a standing invitation that the Royal Family are always welcome in Australia."
Speaking on Sunrise on September 29, royal editor Robert Jobson said, "The period, I think, is probably going to be the summer of the U.K. when the kids are not in school. I can't see William and Kate going down to Australia and leaving the kids behind."
Princess Kate herself mentioned bringing Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, to Australia on St. Patrick's Day this year. "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand,” she said while visiting Wellington Barracks. "I would like to go back there with them now."
"It's finding time to do that," she added, pointing out that "it's a long flight."
During the couple's 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand, Prince George was just nine months old, and during one memorable moment, William and Kate took him to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. The images of baby George peeking into a bilby enclosure—and adorably playing with a stuffed version of the animal—won fans' hearts around the globe.
But if George and his siblings head to Australia in the next year, it wouldn't be surprising if they visited Australia Zoo in Queensland, where Robert Irwin—who is an Earthshot Prize ambassador alongside Prince William—works with his mom and sister Bindi.
If the Wales family heads to Australia, it will mark Kate's first international tour since 2022, when she headed to the Caribbean with Prince William during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.
As for Prince Louis, this would be his first-ever international royal tour with his family, as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte traveled to Canada with their parents in 2016 and to Germany and Poland in 2017.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.