Princess Kate’s “Truly Unique” Festive Night Out with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Before Celebrating Christmas at Sandringham

Princess Kate enjoyed a festive night out with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis just before spending Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham. The princess and her two younger children attend the Thursford Christmas Spectacular on December 23rd, a 3-hour extravaganza performance only 28 minutes from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Lloyd Hollett, the “comedy wordsmith” who headlined the performance, shared on Instagram that the cast was “honored by the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attended our matinee performance.” The prince and princesses attended on the last day of the Christmas Spectacular, with Hollett sharing that “seeing them in the Royal Box enjoying our show was truly a career highlight. We’re definitely going out on a high, with our final performance now underway.”

Scenes from the Thursford Christmas Spectacular attended by Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. (Image credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular “is set in the magical surroundings of mechanical organs and fairground carousels, with a cast of 120 professional singers, dancers and musicians.” The three-hour-long performance features “an extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music, humour and speciality acts.” Considering the length of the show and the nature of the performance, the organization recommends only children eight and older attend. Prince Louis is just 7-years-old, with his eight birthday a few months away in April. Despite his underaged attendance, the young prince surely enjoyed the “ fast moving celebration of the festive season.” Tickets are already on sale for the 2026 Christmas Spectacular, with key dates already selling out. The Royal Box appears unavailable on the online booking system.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis alongside older brother Prince George joined their parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham two days later for the annual walk to church on Christmas Day. The young princes and princess greeted well-wishers after the service, accepting gifts of chocolate and teddy bears.