Queen Elizabeth's Most "Admired" Christmas Gift Is So "Practical" You Probably Won't Believe It

Royal newcomers not only have to face the extensive traditions and protocol surrounding Christmas at Sandringham, but they also need to decide what to bring for the family who has everything. Paul Burrell, who served as a footman to Queen Elizabeth and butler to Princess Diana, exclusively tells Marie Claire that for Queen Elizabeth, successful gift giving was as simple as presenting her with some plastic storage containers.

When asked about some of the most memorable royal Christmas gifts, Burrell—speaking on behalf of Casino.org—says, "the most popular gift of all was Tupperware. Yes, Tupperware."

He says that Queen Elizabeth especially enjoyed receiving useful gifts, explaining the late royal "used it constantly for picnics." Burrell continues that the storage containers were "perfect for packing a slab of butter, crackers, or cheese," and because the late Queen "was very practical," she "genuinely loved being given Tupperware."

Queen Elizabeth, seen with Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Philip in 1969, frequently ate out of Tupperware. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth was such a fan of the kitchenware, in fact, that she appreciated one Tupperware gift above all others.

"One year, Prince Edward, who was only a young lad at the time, gave her a bright yellow plastic Tupperware butter dish," Burrell recalls. "Of all the gifts she received that year, that was the one she admired the most."

He continues, "It was practical, useful, and something she actually needed. And that always stayed with me: when buying for the Queen, think practical and useful."

Former royal chef Darren McGrady also shared the late Queen's love of Tupperware, previously telling Marie Claire, "People always say, 'Oh, the Queen must eat off gold plates with gold knives and forks.' Yes, sometimes...but at Balmoral she'd eat fruit from a plastic yellow Tupperware container."

Queen Elizabeth is seen on Christmas Day 1988 with Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and (from front left) Zara Phillips, Prince William and Peter Phillips. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth is pictured with Prince Philip, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and a baby Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Balmoral in 1960. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for other members of the Royal Family, Burrell says that gardening enthusiast King Charles (then Prince Charles), "always gave his mother and grandmother a flowering jasmine which scented their rooms over the Christmas period."

Princess Diana, however, went for a more glamorous, yet still practical Christmas gifting angle. Burrell says his former boss "always went for an Hermès scarf because you so often saw the [late] Queen wearing one, and you can never have too many Hermès scarves if you’re a lady of a certain generation."