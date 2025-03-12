Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Did an Incredible Impression of Melania Trump

The late monarch was a hilariously skilled mimic.

Queen Elizabeth wearing a pink coat and hat walking away from Donald Trump and Melania Trump
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth might've been known for her regally composed demeanor in public, but at home, she showed a more relaxed side—and that included a love of impersonations. The late Queen was actually a talented mimic, and it turns out none other than Melania Trump was one of her favorite people to impersonate in her later years.

The late monarch, who died at the age of 96 in 2022, met President Donald Trump and the first lady on three occasions when they traveled to the U.K. in 2018 and 2019.

Per the Sun, royal commentator Ephraim Hardcastle shared that Queen Elizabeth "became adept at impersonating the U.S. President" after their visits. But it wasn't just Mr. Trump who the monarch was talented at mimicking.

"Less known, however, is that the monarch also had a take on his rarely heard wife Melania," Hardcastle recalled. "A source, who was present when she was asked to render the First Lady, says that HM would go silent, put on a bored face and eventually mutter: 'I want to be alone' à la Marlene Dietrich. It seems the Queen felt sorry for the latest Mrs. Trump."

Queen Elizabeth wearing a blue coat and hat smiling and shaking hands with Donald Trump and Melania Trump on a sunny day in 2018

The late Queen first met Donald and Melania Trump in 2018.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth walking next to Melania Trump wearing a yellow cape in Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth is pictured with Melania Trump during a 2019 visit to Buckingham Palace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a 2007 interview, the late Queen's trusted dresser Angela Kelly revealed that her boss could carry off a range of impressions, and would also mimic her own staff. "We have a lot of fun together," she said (via The Sun). "The Queen has a wicked sense of humor and is a great mimic. She can do all accents—including mine."

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell also confirmed Queen Elizabeth's ability to carry off regional British accents, once sharing (via the Express) that the monarch "loves to hear a Scouse accent or a Birmingham accent or a Welsh accent or a Scottish accent. She will come back and she'll do the accent. She does a great Scouse accent."

Apparently, one of her great-grandchildren has inherited the late Queen's knack for impressions. In an interview with Hello! magazine, royal author Phil Dampier said, "I'm told Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures." Perhaps Charlotte can put her skill to work during the next state visit.

