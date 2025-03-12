Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Did an Incredible Impression of Melania Trump
The late monarch was a hilariously skilled mimic.
Queen Elizabeth might've been known for her regally composed demeanor in public, but at home, she showed a more relaxed side—and that included a love of impersonations. The late Queen was actually a talented mimic, and it turns out none other than Melania Trump was one of her favorite people to impersonate in her later years.
The late monarch, who died at the age of 96 in 2022, met President Donald Trump and the first lady on three occasions when they traveled to the U.K. in 2018 and 2019.
Per the Sun, royal commentator Ephraim Hardcastle shared that Queen Elizabeth "became adept at impersonating the U.S. President" after their visits. But it wasn't just Mr. Trump who the monarch was talented at mimicking.
"Less known, however, is that the monarch also had a take on his rarely heard wife Melania," Hardcastle recalled. "A source, who was present when she was asked to render the First Lady, says that HM would go silent, put on a bored face and eventually mutter: 'I want to be alone' à la Marlene Dietrich. It seems the Queen felt sorry for the latest Mrs. Trump."
In a 2007 interview, the late Queen's trusted dresser Angela Kelly revealed that her boss could carry off a range of impressions, and would also mimic her own staff. "We have a lot of fun together," she said (via The Sun). "The Queen has a wicked sense of humor and is a great mimic. She can do all accents—including mine."
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell also confirmed Queen Elizabeth's ability to carry off regional British accents, once sharing (via the Express) that the monarch "loves to hear a Scouse accent or a Birmingham accent or a Welsh accent or a Scottish accent. She will come back and she'll do the accent. She does a great Scouse accent."
Apparently, one of her great-grandchildren has inherited the late Queen's knack for impressions. In an interview with Hello! magazine, royal author Phil Dampier said, "I'm told Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures." Perhaps Charlotte can put her skill to work during the next state visit.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Music Didn't Cure Michelle Zauner's Sadness. Maybe That's the Point
The artist known as Japanese Breakfast opens up about finding her sound on a new album after experiencing whirlwind success.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
How an Understated Trench Coat Took French-Girl Layering Worldwide
Sézane's Clyde coat is beloved from Paris to Los Angeles—and back.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zoë Kravitz's Romantic Updo Makes the Whole Saint Laurent Show Swoon
She captivated the front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Queen Mother Loved Male Company at Events: "The Bigger the Rogue, the Better"
"She loved all the reprobates in racing," horse trainer Nicky Henderson revealed.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Duchess Sophie Shows Her "Deep Connection" to Second Mom Queen Elizabeth With $30,000 Tribute
The royal duo shared a loving bond.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's "True Favorite" Is Taking Over One of the Late Monarch's Beloved Roles
It's a position steeped in history.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
This British Royal Led a Secret Double Life With Queen Elizabeth's Blessing
The Kensington Palace resident came up with an unusual idea that the late Queen "supported."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Kept This Genius Item Inside Her Famous Handbags
You'll never guess what she did before using it.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Was Forced to Quit a Favorite Hobby He Once Shared With Queen Elizabeth Following "Too Many Injuries"
"I can't do much now," he explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Gave Queen Elizabeth a Hilarious Nickname Because He Couldn't Pronounce "Granny" as a Toddler
You'll never guess this one.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
10 Investment Handbags That Come With the Royal Family's Stamp of Approval
Your cheat sheet to regal bags.
By Kristin Contino Published