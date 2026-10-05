Queen Elizabeth Put "A Huge Amount of Trust" in One Person to Carry Out a "Very Intimate Job"

In an interview with Woman and Home, hairdresser Ian Carmichael discussed working with the late Queen.
"It was a very intimate job and there probably weren't many people who could touch her in such a normal way, as you just didn't touch The Queen," Carmichael explained. "I enjoyed being with her and it was always an honor, but I knew my place."
The hairstylist also noted that the monarch put a "huge amount of trust" in him to carry out the job.
As noted by the publication, Carmichael spent 25 years working for Queen Elizabeth and would regularly wash her hair, "then perm it with rollers and set it." Per the hairdresser, The Queen sometimes asked for an "occasional silver rinse for a bit of shine."
"From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen's hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed," the royal dresser said, via Hello! magazine. "My team named it Kelly's Salon."
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Kelly continued, "The Queen knew I was nervous, and during the first two weeks I was shaking. I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in."
Basically, The Queen required a very trustworthy person to wash and style her hair, which is unsurprising considering what an "intimate job" it can be.