It seems impossible (and heart-wrenching) to recall that it was not long ago that Princess Kate had stepped away from royal duties to focus on her health following her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas Carol Concert went ahead in 2024 as a very special and rare treat for royal watchers, as the princess prioritized her health. Now, the annual Christmas concert is back, and it shows how much has changed. Emily Andrews, royal expert and woman&home’s royal correspondent, explained “the Princess [took] a slow and considered return to work, and I think the policy has really paid off.”

While the princess was less involved in last year’s concert planning, Andrews revealed that this year Princess Kate “is heavily involved in organising, curating and inviting all the participants.” The concert, which takes place on December 5th and is broadcast throughout the U.K. on Christmas Eve, marks “an important sign of how she wants to operate when she is Queen. Celebrating community, cohesion and connection––and all those who contribute to that.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at the 2024 Christmas Carol Concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales will be joined by Prince William and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Their presence at this event “serves to highlight how she is balancing her family life with royal duties,” explained Andrews. “Her new normal included prioritising family life and getting outdoors, above everything.”

As Princess Kate returned to royal duties, there were huge changes to how her events operated. Emily Andrews explained that “whether she could attend engagements would depend on how she felt on the day.” This became clear when the princess did not make an appearance at Royal Ascot in June, causing some alarm, but Andrews argues “when every picture is scrutinised, every movement poured over and clothes-choice analysed on a highly critical worldwide basis from social media, wouldn’t you be cautious?”

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Christmas Carol Concert in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It is a pressure very few of us understand,” she said. While the “slow and steady” return to royal duties has been met with criticism and doubt, we have seen the Princess of Wales take on long-term projects, carry out meaningful engagements, and show up for some of the biggest royal events of the year. When weighing up the long-game approach to Princess Kate’s return to royal duties, Emily Andrews said “I think the policy has really paid off.”