Prince William and Prince Harry Carry Out Separate U.K. Engagements Amid "Challenging" Sibling Relationship Joke

Prince Harry and Prince William haven’t seen each other in more than a year amid family tensions after the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior working royal. While the Duke of Sussex is visiting the U.K. to carry out various charity engagements this week, there's hope he'll meet with King Charles, but the duke is not expected to reunite with his brother. However, the siblings both made appearances on Tuesday, September 9 to support causes close to their hearts.

The Duke of Sussex extended his originally planned visit to London to a four-day trip, attending the annual WellChild Awards on Monday night and meeting with young people at a community recording studio in Nottingham, England on Tuesday. According to People , Prince Harry made a personal $1.5 million donation to youth organizations in the city through BBC Children in Need. In a speech, the duke said he was “proud” to invest in the Nottingham community, adding, “funding will support local organizations tackling violence impacting young people.”

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales also supported Britain’s young people during his engagement on Tuesday, visiting Spiral Skills, a youth empowerment charity based in London. The organization is one of many that has received grants from the prince’s Homewards fund, and William saw how Spiral Skills put the money into action to give 14 to 25-year-olds access to career training, mentoring and other services.

Prince William joined former professional footballer Fara Williams (left) during his visit at Spiral Skills on September 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry visited the community recording studio in St. Anns on September 9 in Nottingham, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex met 17-year-old Declan Bitmead at the WellChild Awards on September 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William continued his day out by taking part in a film production workshop with Young Creators U.K., which is run by underrepresented young people, and met with changemakers who have experienced homelessness and benefitted from Spiral Skills’ intervention.

While their engagements were three hours apart on Tuesday, both brothers were in close proximity on Tuesday, September 8. William and Harry paid tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in different ways on the third anniversary of her death. The Duke of Sussex paid a private visit to her burial site at St George’s Chapel, according to People, while the Prince and Princess of Wales met with members at one of the late Queen’s favorite organizations, the National Federation of Women's Institutes, roughly 8 miles away.

During the WellChild Awards in London, Prince Harry chatted with inspirational children who are battling serious illnesses. Per Hello! magazine , the Duke of Sussex was speaking with 17-year-old Declan Bitmead, who told Harry, "I've got a younger brother."

"Does he drive you mad?" Prince Harry wondered, but Declan said "they got on fine." "You know what, siblings," the duke replied, adding that going to the same school “sometimes makes it more challenging.”