King Charles has faced a number of challenges during his time on the throne. According to royal experts, the monarch is dealing with another issue, following the revelation that Prince Andrew exchanged a number of emails with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. Following the release of the correspondence, experts are suggesting Charles's "hands are tied."

As reported by The Guardian, Prince Andrew told Epstein "we are in this together" after a photo of the royal posing with accuser Virginia Giuffre was published in 2011. Discussing the shocking exchange, royal expert Ingrid Seward told GB News, "It's very damning. And it just looks like he was in total cahoots with Epstein. And unfortunately for him and for the Royal Family, I don't think this is the end of it."

Seward continued, "There's a lot more to come out. That's the trouble. It's an ongoing situation."

As for how King Charles might respond to the difficult situation involving his brother, Seward told the outlet, "I think his hands are quite tied because—it is my opinion only—I don't know this, but his mother [Queen Elizabeth II] obviously wanted Charles to look after Andrew."

The royal biographer continued, "The Queen knew that [Andrew] had a lot of problems and she must have entrusted his care to his elder brother...But I think he's tied between his mother's wishes and his situation is as king."

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday's Richard Kay declared, "Andrew's lies have put the monarchy in peril. Charles must now act." Kay also suggested that the revelation that Andrew had remained in contact with Epstein, despite continually denying he did so, "corrodes public support for the royals."

Kay explained, "For Charles, who is painfully aware of the public pressure, the predicament is intense. It is not just the brotherly ties of affection and his dislike of confrontation but also the knowledge that the [titles] remaining to Andrew...were granted by their late mother."

It would seem that King Charles is in an increasingly difficult position, caught between his role as king and his brother's worsening reputation.