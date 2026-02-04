Princess Kate Balances “Mom Guilt” By Asking This One Question

“For women like the Princess of Wales, family now comes before everything else.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and while performing. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the many universal experiences of motherhood is the presence of “mom guilt,” and the Princess of Wales is not immune to the experience. In a 2020 interview on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Princess Kate revealed that she feels mom guilt “all the time” and thinks that “anyone who doesn’t … is actually lying.”

“You’re always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgments and things like that,” the princess explained on the podcast. At the time, Prince George was 8, Princess Charlotte was 6, and Prince Louis was 2—and while the mom guilt still exists, Princess Kate has found a way to balance her priorities.

Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George sitting in a field of flowers

Prince William and Princess Kate prioritize their family first.

(Image credit: Josh Shinner/Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: (L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch the fly-past on the balcony of Buckingham Palace whilst watching a fly-past during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 05, 2025 in London, England. The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will take part in events from May 5th to May 8th to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Kate with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is now known to prioritize mom duties, like the school run or the weekend rugby matches, above everything else. According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, the first question is “how does this work for us as a family?” and everything else comes second.

“Once a royal trip or engagement is planned, the first thing they ask before looking at the itinerary is, ‘how does this work for us as a family?’” Nicholl revealed to The Sun. “She likes to do the school run and all those things,” she said. "Every effort is taken to ensure their childhood is as ordinary as possible, whether that be through playdates, school clubs or sitting down to eat together.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte hugging outside and smiling

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children near their country home, Anmer Hall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Prince William holding hands with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, all wearing navy school uniforms, walking into school with trees behind them

Prince William and Princess Kate on their children's first day at Lambrook School.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They do need [their nanny] Maria’s help because of their busy schedules, but it’s not 24/7 and she doesn’t live with them,” Nicholl revealed. “We’re not talking about butlers, chefs and housekeepers either—it’s very slimline.”

“Being a royal mother has changed dramatically,” Nicholl added, referencing the days that nannies would raise royal children full time, and royal duties came first. “For women like the Princess of Wales, family now comes before everything else, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are growing up in a totally different age.”

