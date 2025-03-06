This Unexpected Royal Beats The King and Queen as One of Country's Favorites in New U.K. Poll
But are we really that surprised?
In the grand tournament of royal popularity, it's not surprising that Princess Kate and Prince William frequently top the polls. But when it comes to the third most-loved royal, the winner isn't who most fans would expect. With her recycled outfits and no-nonsense attitude, Princess Anne has been quietly showing up for duties to support the crown her entire life—and now she's even more popular than her brother, The King.
Princess Kate claimed the crown in a new YouGov poll of the U.K.'s favorite royals, snagging the top spot with a +59 percent net favorability rating (74 percent positive with just 15 percent of people viewing her in a negative light). Husband Prince William followed closely with his own 74 percent positive score (though carrying slightly higher negatives at 19 percent). But the Princess Royal's 70 percent positive bronze medal finish shows that Brits seem to prefer her over The King, who ranked fourth with a favorability rating of 59 percent.
King Charles is viewed in a negative light by 34 percent of the public, which marks his lowest rating in the YouGov royals poll since he took the throne, per the market research company. In 2022, for example, he held a 70 percent popularity rating. As for Princess Anne, she's climbed up the ranks each year since 2019, when she received the same 59 percent positive rating her brother did in 2025.
Princess Kate's "royal sister" Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and her husband Prince Edward also fared well in the poll, coming in at fifth and sixth with 55 and 53 percent positive views, respectively.
However, Queen Camilla ranked further down on the list with a more divided vote. She brought in a nearly even split, with 45 percent of the public having a positive opinion of her and 43 percent holding a negative opinion. Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew rounded out the rest of the list, with only four percent of Britons holding a positive view of Andrew.
Back to the Princess Royal, her continued hard work and "keep calm and carry on" attitude has made her one of the Royal Family's secret weapons for years. This is the woman who calmly returned to royal duties a month after a horse-related accident that hospitalized her for days and very nearly could've ended tragically. Could it be that after decades of royal drama, the British public has developed a newfound appreciation for the royal who simply gets on with the job?
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Dior's D-Journey Bag Is So Well-Traveled
It's gone from the Super Bowl to Rihanna's birthday party and Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Poorna Jagannathan Feels Luckier Than Ever
After tackling topics from grief, to desire, to Islamaphobia in intense roles, the actress is ready to flex her action muscles in a dream-come-true role in Hulu's 'Deli Boys.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Iconic Bags Carried by Royal Family Members
Functional, luxurious, and designed to complement a low-key outfit.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Princess Anne Follows in Kate Middleton's Footsteps With Emotional Hospital Visit
"Sadly, I don't have huge memories of being in here," the Princess Royal admitted.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles "Broke Down" Crying After an "Unusually Emotional" Conversation With Princess Anne
According to a royal aide, Anne remains Charles's "most reliable confidante."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Anne Jokes She's "Jolly Lucky" to Be "More or Less" Sane After Horse Accident
"You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus, really."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Anne Had the Wittiest Response to Being Asked How Many Ponies She Owns
She made the hilarious revelation while visiting the South African Riding for the Disabled Association.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Anne's Husband Suddenly Cancels Royal Trip to South Africa After Suffering Injury
Sir Timothy Laurence was reportedly "injured while working" at Gatcombe Park.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew Shunned by Sister Princess Anne From Windsor Castle Event Honoring His Alma Mater
The Duke of York reportedly didn't get an invite to the exclusive dinner, but he "would have loved to have attended."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Zara Tindall Was Nearly Trampled by a Horse in Terrifying Near-Miss Just Months After Mother Princess Anne's Injury
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter narrowly escaped major injury.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Charlotte Reportedly Underwent a "Royal Crash Course" With Princess Anne and Could Inherit Her Title
She's learning "the subtle signals and messaging the royals give to stay in control of a situation."
By Amy Mackelden Published