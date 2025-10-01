Zara Tindall Gave Modern Disney Princess Vibes on a Date Night Out With Her Husband, Mike Tindall, Monday Night

On Monday night, royal fans got a rare treat when Zara Tindall lit up Instagram during a public outing out with her husband, Mike Tindall.

The often off-the-radar royal couple attended made a full-on date night of their appearance at DEBRA's 10th anniversary Great Chefs Dinner, where they were asked to pose for what seems like almost every Instagram photo taken at the event.

Lucky for, well, all of us, the Tindalls obliged many of these Instagram cameo requests, posing for a slew of beaming group shots at the charity event, which was held in the Grand Ballroom of The Langham, London.

Even though she doesn't use a royal title like her first cousins Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Zara embraced princess energy in a big way at the charity dinner, where she wore a periwinkle blue cocktail dress that Express said made her look like a "modern-day Cinderella."

Zara's Disney-worthy dress was actually a £650 Rebecca Vallance's Violletta midi dress, which she paired with a £375 blue metallic Sunrise Sunset clutch from Asprinal of London and Dune high heels.

In addition to giving the parents of three a much-needed date night and a chance to perfect their Instagram group shot posing, the Tindalls' night out also benefitted a good cause, of course.

DEBRA's Great Chefs dinner is an annual fundraiser to support people living with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), also known as "butterfly skin," a rare and extremely painful, genetic skin blistering condition.

In a post on Instagram recapping the annual event, the charity revealed that the 10th annual Great Chefs Dinner raised over £200,000 for DEBRA's cause.

Among the best Instagram shots Zara and Mike posed for during the event was one with Lucy Beall Lott, an American-British activist, academic, and model with epidermolysis bullosa who spoke at the 2025 Great Chefs Dinner.

"A fabulous event and even better company at @charitydebra tenth annual Great Chef’s Dinner last night," Beall Lott, who is a medieval art historian and current St Andrews PhD student, according to her Instagram bio, wrote in the caption of a photo of herself posing between the Tindalls at the dinner.

Beall Lott went on to note that she was honored to be given the chance to speak at the 10th annual event as it "mark[ed] the occasion of [her] first ever speech for DEBRA five years ago" before giving a special shoutout directly to the royal couple.

"Special thanks to Mike and Zara for enduring my ramblings about art history for three hours," she wrote.

The DEBRA Great Chefs dinner outing came during a great week for Zara and Mike Tindall fans. Over the weekend, the couple turned out to support England's national women's rugby team during the the Women's Rugby World Cup final—an outing that Mike personally documented in a post on his own Instagram.

"What a day!!" Mike wrote in the caption of the post, which included a carousel of images, led by an adorable selfie of the Tindalls in full fan mode at the stadium. "Massive congrats to @redrosesrugby what a win. Amazing atmosphere, thanks to @howdeninsurance for having us! There will be some sore heads in the morning! #womensrwc2025 #champions #englandrugby"