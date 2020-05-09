Mike Tindall Explained a Year Ago Why Prince Harry Was Going to Be a Great Dad

Over the past year, the world has seen what a great father Prince Harry is to his son, Archie Harrison.

In an interview with the Telegraph shortly after Archie's birth, Mike Tindall (the husband of Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall) opened up about the kind of dad he thought Harry was going to be.

Mike explained that, even though Harry is a busy man, he's always loved playing with the youngest members of the royal family and was sure to be a great dad himself.

Of course, those closest to Harry have always known he was going to be an amazing parent. In an interview with the Telegraph following Archie's birth, Mike Tindall, the husband of Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall (so Harry's...cousin-in-law, if that's a thing?), opened up about the dynamics of the youngest generation of royals.

"Obviously, he's godfather to Lena, but we've got a great group of young ones in the family now," Mike explained. "Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older. James (Viscount Severn, Prince Edward's son) is, well not exactly the ring leader, but he's the oldest. So, yeah, it's going to be a good little group."

Mike also spoke to the kind of dad Harry would be, saying, "And Harry, he's busy, but he loves playing with them all and he'll be a good dad."

Clearly, Mike's prediction was 100 percent correct.

