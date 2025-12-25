Sabrina Carpenter Gives Her Fans a New 'Man's Best Friend' Streaming Bonus Track for the Holidays

This year, Sabrina Carpenter celebrated Christmas Eve by surprising her fans with the greatest gift she has to give: new music.

Carpenter dropped the unexpected new release, "Such a Funny Way," on Christmas Eve. Officially, the new song is a bonus track for the "Tears" singer's newest album, Man's Best Friend, but, for now at least, it's a digital-only release, meaning it's available on streaming platforms, but not on physical copies of the album.

While the song isn't explicitly holiday-themed, Carpenter described it as a "cathartic Christmas crashout song" in her Instagram post announcing the release.

"[T]o thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic [C]hristmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming 🤍🐾 ,' she wrote in the caption of the announcement post on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos in the Man's Best Friend album's aesthetic.



"[I] love you guys so much," she continued in the caption. "Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come x."

Carpenter also released a lyric video for "Such a Funny Way," which includes footage that appears to have been shot during the photoshoot for the alternate cover, after the controversy ignited by the original Man's Best Friend album art.

While Carpenter released "Such a Funny Way" on streaming platforms as a holiday gift, the song was originally made available to purchase as a digital download on September 4, just under a week after Man's Best Friend's August 29 release date.

"a little surprise for you," Carpenter wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "'Such a Funny Way' is a song i am so proud of. the sentiment is one i always thought could really be the end of Mans Best Friend in another universe! i didn’t want you to wait too long to have it and get to know it. it’s available for digital download now 🐾 🖤"

