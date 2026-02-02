Not Even a Nomination Could Get Selena Gomez in a 2026 Grammys Red Carpet Dress

Who else missed Selena Gomez at the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet? The singer hasn't RSVP'd "yes" to music's biggest night since 2016, though her 2022 album Revelación received a Best Latin Pop Album nomination. On February 1, her red carpet dress hiatus continued at the 2026 Grammys, though she and collaborator-turned-husband Benny Blanco were nominated.

Tonight's Grammys would've marked stylist Erin Walsh's first time dressing Gomez for the Grammy Awards (the two first collaborated in June 2023, long after her skipping streak began). Now that she was nominated again—for her song "Bluest Flame" with husband Benny Blanco in the Best Dance Pop Recording category—Walsh and Gomez had the chance to flex their award season muscles to the fullest. They really found their footing during 2025's award season, with step-and-repeats at the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Oscars.

2026 is off to a similar start, one fans hoped would continue at the Grammys. Instead, we'll have to reminisce on her latest red carpet look: a custom velvet, feather-trimmed gown by Chanel's Matthieu Blazy at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez's Chanel dress at the 2026 Golden Globes is making up for her Grammys absence. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's plus-ones at the Grammys have always been iconic. Before she met Blanco, Taylor Swift was her Grammys red carpet companion. In 2016, the longtime friends were attached at the hip all night long. Even during their step-and-repeats, Gomez and Swift shared the spotlight in contrasting red carpet looks.

The Rare Beauty founder, for one, was a sequin Calvin Klein gown chosen by then-stylist Kate Young. The indigo blue number began with a plunging neckline, before hip cutouts wrapped around her open back. Its elongated train had the slightest mermaid silhouette, contrary to Swift's ballgown skirt.

Atelier Versace designed Swift's skirt set for her 1989 era, beginning with a bright orange bandeau top. The 1989-coded color story continued with a high-rise maxi skirt in fuchsia pink. Its hip-high slit made for a stellar photo op on the red carpet.

Gomez and Swift's joint step-and-repeat was a highlight of the 2016 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the actual ceremony began, Gomez slipped into something more comfortable: a silky red gown from New York City's now-defunct Cushnie Et Ochs. It followed the same skintight-with-cutouts formula as her red carpet select, except with a halter neck and slimmer bust slits.

Gomez and Swift remained attached at the hip all night long. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the 2016 Grammys, Gomez's red carpet rotation has only gotten more glamorous, especially once she teamed up with Walsh in 2023. See last year's Prada shift at the Golden Globes, a rhinestone Ralph Lauren gown at the Oscars, and a red Louis Vuitton dress at the Emmys, for proof. Should Gomez decide to return to the Grammys next year, the ceremony (and her music's fans) will welcome her back with open arms.