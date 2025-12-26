Taylor Swift's "Favorite" Gift From Travis Kelce Is Perfect for One of Her Hobbies

I'm sure Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have shared some extravagant gifts with each other during their relationship. First of all, why wouldn't they? Second of all, look at that ring! But, according to Travis, one of his fiancée's favorite presents from him might not be what you imagine. It's not a rare handbag or an expensive piece of jewelry or an exclusive vacation. Instead, it's something much more practical.

The Dec. 24 episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast featured a segment called "Gift Guide for Dudes Who Can't Shop Good" in which Travis and his co-host/brother Jason Kelce asked Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, for her gifting advice. During the segment, Travis shared, "I will say, one of Tay’s favorite gifts that I got her was the bread slicer."

As fans know, Swift has long been interested in baking, and Travis mentioned that her love of sourdough bread in particular inspired the present.

“She’s been throwing together so much fucking sourdough. I’ve got the best gut health there is," the 36-year-old added. "I love you, Tay.”

Live look at everyone with a sourdough blog: 😳🤯 - YouTube Watch On

Swift previously talked about her love of baking sourdough when she was a guest on New Heights in August.

"I have a different baking obsession every six months," Swift said. At this, Travis interjected, "I am the luckiest man in the world."

"Right now we’re very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life," the "Opalite" singer went on. "I'm just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, 'Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently.' I'm on sourdough blogs."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, some Swifties believed that her comments about baking were hints that she would be performing at the Super Bowl in February. The supposed clues were kind of a stretch. For example, fans thought the discussion of sourdough was related to the upcoming Super Bowl taking place in San Francisco and the 49ers' mascot Sourdough Sam. Swift also said on the podcast that she thinks about bread "60%" of the time, which could have been related to this being the sixtieth Super Bowl.

But, no. The real Super Bowl halftime show performer is Bad Bunny. Swift just actually is that obsessed with making sourdough. No wonder Kelce knew a bread slicer would be the perfect gift.