In 2025, Olivia Rodrigo proved she doesn't need a red carpet to secure an impressive vintage look. Fittingly, she celebrated the new year—and potentially, a new album—in another circa-Y2K find from Blumarine.

On January 5, Rodrigo ended her month-long Instagram hiatus with an enviable New Year's Eve recap, featuring a new album Easter egg. (More on that later.) The final—and most red carpet-worthy pic—captured the Grammy winner and her former Disney Channel co-star, Madison Hu, in sequin midis straight out of the 2000s.

Styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo helped Rodrigo track down a spaghetti-strap Blumarine slip, decorated in rectangular pailettes from top to bottom. It debuted on the Fall 2001 runway, two years before Rodrigo was born. Even so, its square neckline and thigh-high side slits could've been custom-made to match her early-aughts aesthetic. Rodrigo's beachside vacation seemed to influence her accessories (or lack thereof), including a silver arm cuff and black flip-flops.

Olivia Rodrigo started 2026 on a Y2K-coded note, of course. (Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Sweet Disorder Vintage, a New Jersey-based secondhand store, kept the 25-year-old dress in pristine condition before it secured a spot in Rodrigo's New Year's Eve suitcase. The listing kept its previous owner a mystery.

Rodrigo's 2026 styling couldn't have been more different from the sequin slip's Fall 2001 catwalk debut. Blumarine layered it beneath a seasonal, shearling-lined leather jacket. Knee-high socks and boots replaced Rodrigo's trendy flip-flops. Then, the dress took a turn for the après-ski with a cylindrical hat and oversize mittens, both covered in charcoal gray fur.

Should the "Vampire" singer have jetted to Aspen (like Bella Hadid), the full outfit would've felt more appropriate.

A model wore Olivia's sequin dress on the Blumarine Fall 2001 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few swipes before her Blumarine, Rodrigo couldn't help but sprinkle a few album teasers into her Instagram carousel. The cryptic words, "The Album," appeared on a golf cart in the fifth photo. Around the same time, her website welcomed a new, equally-mysterious update: a "Driver's License" application teasing something is coming on Jan. 8, 2026, the five year anniversary of her breakout 2021 single.

In an end-of-2025 love letter to her fans, Rodrigo wrote she "can't wait for what's to come in 2026." Whether that be a new album or a "Driver's License" re-record, Livies will gladly accept it. In the meantime, shop Marie Claire's curated edit inspired by the pop star's New Year's Eve look.

