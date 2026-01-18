Sabrina Carpenter returned to Saturday Night Live on January 17, where she made a surprise cameo in a sketch alongside Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and A$AP Rocky. The "Manchild" singer was photographed arriving at the SNL after-party wearing two It-girl coat trends and a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin platform heels.

Leaning into two celebrity It-girl coat trends, Carpenter wore a black Faux Fur Trimmed Double Breasted Coat from Valentino Garavani, which retails for $9,500. The sleek coat combines the longline wool winter overcoat trend with the equally beloved cozy faux fur styles.

Pledging her allegiance to the fashion house, the pop star carried a black leather Valentino Garavani Devain Small Nappa Shoulder Bag, available to shop for $2,200.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a black fur-trimmed coat, a silky slip dress, and platform Christian Louboutin heels. (Image credit: Getty Images/DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Underneath her coat, Carpenter wore a silky cream slip dress. For footwear, the singer opted for a pain of Christian Louboutin's White Patent Leather Daffodile Platform Pumps. Unfortunately, the sky-high heels sold out long ago, but Carpenter has a large collection of Louboutins, which she often wears while performing on tour.

Sabrina Carpenter carrying her Valentino shoulder bag. (Image credit: Getty Images/DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Carpenter's chic winter style is sure to inspire fans, particularly as her outfit combines two enviable coat trends with her trademark dramatic footwear.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter