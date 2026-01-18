Sabrina Carpenter Pairs Two It-Girl Coat Trends With Sky-High Christian Louboutin Platforms
She arrived at the 'SNL' after-party wearing a silky slip dress and carrying a Valentino bag.
Sabrina Carpenter returned to Saturday Night Live on January 17, where she made a surprise cameo in a sketch alongside Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and A$AP Rocky. The "Manchild" singer was photographed arriving at the SNL after-party wearing two It-girl coat trends and a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin platform heels.
Leaning into two celebrity It-girl coat trends, Carpenter wore a black Faux Fur Trimmed Double Breasted Coat from Valentino Garavani, which retails for $9,500. The sleek coat combines the longline wool winter overcoat trend with the equally beloved cozy faux fur styles.
Pledging her allegiance to the fashion house, the pop star carried a black leather Valentino Garavani Devain Small Nappa Shoulder Bag, available to shop for $2,200.
Underneath her coat, Carpenter wore a silky cream slip dress. For footwear, the singer opted for a pain of Christian Louboutin's White Patent Leather Daffodile Platform Pumps. Unfortunately, the sky-high heels sold out long ago, but Carpenter has a large collection of Louboutins, which she often wears while performing on tour.
Carpenter's chic winter style is sure to inspire fans, particularly as her outfit combines two enviable coat trends with her trademark dramatic footwear.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.