Sabrina Carpenter Accidentally Set Her Bathroom on Fire and Burned Her Sink in 2025

Before putting 2025 completely in the rearview mirror, Sabrina Carpenter took a metaphorical stroll down memory with a literal scroll back through her camera roll to look back at some of the highlights of her year.

On New Year's Eve, the "When Did You Get Hot?" singer blew up her Instagram Story, sharing more than 30 pictures and videos highlighting some of her most memorable moments from 2025.

Amid snaps and clips documenting performances, songwriting sessions and collaborations (including working with legends like Dolly Parton, who was featured on her "Please Please Please" remix and singing with Paul Simon on Saturday Night Live) behind-the-scenes moments from venues and video sets, and surely-surreal accomplishments like landing the cover of Vogue Italia and seeing her Man's Best Friend promo projected onto Big Ben in London, was much-less-glamorous image, of a burned and charred bathroom sink.

While most of the pictures and clips in the 2025 recap were shared without any additional captions or context, Carpenter added a brief explanation to the photo of the fire-damaged bathroom countertop, writing, "set my bathroom on fire by accident," and heart emoji, both in small white text positioned in the basin of the sink.

Sabrina Carpenter shared a picture of her burned sink in a post on her Instagram Story revealing that she accidentally set a fire in her bathroom at some point in 2025. (Image credit: Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter)

Carpenter didn't offer any additional details about the incident, but what appears to be a candle is visible in the picture—in fact, the red, glass container is the only item on the burned countertop in the photo.

The "House Tour" singer didn't offer any more details about the bathroom fire, but, from the look she shared at the aftermath, it's easy to see why the incident made the cut as one of Carpenter's most memorable 2025 moments, at very least.

Late December has a way of triggering feelings of nostalgia and reflection in a lot of us, and Carpenter is clearly a member of the New Year's nostalgia club. Last year, as she prepared to close the door on 2024, Carpenter leaned hard into the nostalgia impulse, gifting fans a very vintage clip of herself belting out Carrie Underwood’s “I Ain’t in Checotah Anymore" when she was just a kid.

The video has classic home video vibes and features a young Carpenter, in front of a dark wood mantle, where she doesn't just sing the popular country song, but masterfully performs it, from her vocals to her body language and facial expressions.

The video itself is proof that Carpenter's instincts as a performer were always a part of her DNA, but she didn't share any sentimental reflection along with the clip, instead poking a little playfully self-deprecating fun at herself in the brief caption, "leaving this side bang in 2024."