Scott Disick Just Revealed His Sex Life Is "Terrible" Right Now

Scott Disick
Scott Disick was in a car accident in August 2022, and since then, he's had a lot of back pain.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian went to visit her sister's ex at his house, and he told her that his back was hurting. She told him that he should really see a physical therapist, and he agreed.

Later on in the episode, Kardashian went with Disick to see a PT at Sports Rehab LA and get his MRI results.

Talking about the consequences of the accident, Disick told the doctor, "Since then, everything has changed in my life. I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight..."

While he was working on his back, the doctor asked the Talentless founder what he used to do for fun before his back injury. "Sex," he said simply.

"Sex? Like recreationally?" the doctor asked.

"Mhmm, but now I can't move. So, I'm terrible," Disick said.

Kardashian then asked him, "Isn't that motivation to fix your back?"

"Get back on the wagon to f**k?" he asked, before adding, "No motion for me!"

During a confessional, Kardashian said of her former brother-in-law of sorts, "I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him. He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good." 

Disick detailed his terrifying car accident on season 3 of The Kardashians. "So I was going up to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself," he said (via Us Weekly).

"I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs—they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar."

He said of his car, "It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof."

