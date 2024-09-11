Selena Gomez Serves Up the Most Classic, Custom Little Black Dress

The Rare Beauty mogul clearly has a new style hyper-fixation.

selena gomez on the tonight show with her only murders co stars
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Selena Gomez wore yet another custom, classic little black dress to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars spent the evening lovingly roasting one another. This trio never ceases to charm me, but the real star of the show was the Rare Beauty founder's custom Zuhair Murad black, off-shoulder midi dress. The sharp split-V neckline, the long sleeves, the high slit, the clean lines—there is so much to love about this piece. It's a shame this beauty is one of one! Luckily, similar styles from Carolina Herrera, Shushu/Tong, and Sans Faff are very much available.

selena gomez tonight show

Selena Gomez posed with her Only Murders costars Steve Martin and Martin Short after their Tonight Show appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez—who recently became a billionaire—finished her look with diamond rings, Christian Louboutin pumps, and a glossy brown lip.

selena gomez on the tonight show with her co-stars

Gomez coordinated with her costars in classic black.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her little black dress hyper-fixation started at the Toronto International Film Festival, where stylist Erin Walsh dressed Gomez for multiple Emilia Pérez promotional appearances. For daytime press, Gomez wore an Anine Bing mini dress featuring three-quarter-length sleeves and sheer black tights. At night, she turned on the glamour in a black long-sleeve dress by Saint Laurent with a plumed feather neckline and Tiffany & Co. Large Link Earrings.

Of course, she saved the most stunning gown for the film's premiere. Dripping in Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and rings, Gomez walked the red carpet in a custom Rodarte black sequin gown with a rosette detail at her neck and a peplum at her waist. She completed the show-stopping look with a saturated swipe of bright red lipstick and a deep side-part styled in Old Hollywood waves.

Selena Gomez on the Emilia Perez red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival wearing a Rodarte gown

Gomez wore a Rodarte twist on the look to a recent red carpet, featuring a giant rosette detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of the little black dress is that it can be reimagined in a million different ways without losing its essential nature. The LBD isn’t a trend—it transcends time and place. Just ask Selena Gomez.

Topics
Selena Gomez
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

