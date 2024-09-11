Selena Gomez Serves Up the Most Classic, Custom Little Black Dress

Selena Gomez wore yet another custom, classic little black dress to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars spent the evening lovingly roasting one another. This trio never ceases to charm me, but the real star of the show was the Rare Beauty founder's custom Zuhair Murad black, off-shoulder midi dress. The sharp split-V neckline, the long sleeves, the high slit, the clean lines—there is so much to love about this piece. It's a shame this beauty is one of one! Luckily, similar styles from Carolina Herrera, Shushu/Tong, and Sans Faff are very much available.

Selena Gomez posed with her Only Murders costars Steve Martin and Martin Short after their Tonight Show appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sans Faff Simone Mini Dress $565 at Revolve

Gomez—who recently became a billionaire—finished her look with diamond rings, Christian Louboutin pumps, and a glossy brown lip.

Gomez coordinated with her costars in classic black. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Ford Patent Asymmetrical Stiletto Pumps $1,390 at Bergdorf Goodman

Jimmy Choo Azia Patent Crisscross Pumps $850 at Neiman Marcus

Her little black dress hyper-fixation started at the Toronto International Film Festival, where stylist Erin Walsh dressed Gomez for multiple Emilia Pérez promotional appearances. For daytime press, Gomez wore an Anine Bing mini dress featuring three-quarter-length sleeves and sheer black tights. At night, she turned on the glamour in a black long-sleeve dress by Saint Laurent with a plumed feather neckline and Tiffany & Co. Large Link Earrings .

Of course, she saved the most stunning gown for the film's premiere. Dripping in Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and rings, Gomez walked the red carpet in a custom Rodarte black sequin gown with a rosette detail at her neck and a peplum at her waist. She completed the show-stopping look with a saturated swipe of bright red lipstick and a deep side-part styled in Old Hollywood waves.

Gomez wore a Rodarte twist on the look to a recent red carpet, featuring a giant rosette detail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of the little black dress is that it can be reimagined in a million different ways without losing its essential nature. The LBD isn’t a trend—it transcends time and place. Just ask Selena Gomez.