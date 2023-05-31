Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Was Over the Moon After Receiving a Little Mermaid Doll

Less than a week after it was first released, The Little Mermaid live-action movie starring Halle Bailey has already smashed box-office numbers, with kids and grown-ups alike flocking to theaters to catch a glimpse of the new Disney classic.

Of course, as is the case with the release of any new princess movie, children are getting especially excited about everything Little Mermaid-related—including all the merch they can get their hands on.

Olympia Ohanian, the five-year-old daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, is no exception.

The little girl's parents recently posted a video to Olympia's official Instagram page, in which they show her receiving a very special gift: a Little Mermaid doll in Halle Bailey's likeness.

Coincidentally, Olympia was wearing a pink dress featuring Disney princesses including Moana on it while unwrapping her present.

Once she realized who the doll looked like, she started jumping up and down uncontrollably while shouting, "yayyyy!!!"

She then screamed, "Thank you, Daddy! Thank you!" with Ohanian telling her, "Thank Mama too!"

Olympia then told her parents, "I never had a Little Mermaid doll before," with her dad telling her, "This is the most important one."

Finally, Olympia explained that she would bring her new doll to see the movie with her.

Fans thought this video was incredibly sweet, and told Olympia's parents as much.

"So sweet to see even though her parents can buy her anything she is so grateful and expresses that with so much cheer!" one person wrote, with many other people echoing the sentiment.

The one and only Kelly Rowland also said, "MY WHOLE HEART!!"

:)