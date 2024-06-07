Shania Twain Hints That She’s Going to Drop Brad Pitt’s Namecheck In Her Hit Song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and Replace Him with Another Heartthrob

In Shania Twain’s hit 1998 song “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” a very famous actor is name-checked—but that might soon change. In the song, Twain sings the lyric “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt” before launching into the chorus, beginning with the title of the song, “That don’t impress me much.”
Pitt was superfamous in 1998 and he’s superfamous today, but, People reports, the 26-year-old tune might be getting a refresh, if what Twain is teasing is true. During an appearance on the BBC podcast “Sidetracked with Annie and Nick,” Twain keyed up that another heartthrob might get the nod in the song: one gentleman by the name of Harry Styles.
After being asked the very interesting question of, if she were writing the lyrics now, would she swap out Pitt for someone else, Twain “teased that she may do so while she performs the song during her upcoming set at the Glastonbury Festival,” which is set for June 30 in the U.K. “I would say Harry Styles,” Twain said. “And it sings good, too.”
She added “I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation, and I see Harry Styles as that, as well. He’s rugged, but pretty—it’s like a charm that he has.”
Twain confirmed, intriguingly, that this wouldn’t be the first time she’s swapped Pitt’s name out for someone else: “At a live show, I cheekily [sang] Ryan Reynolds, since he was there,” she said. “It was very cute.”
And the Styles homage isn’t totally out of left field, as the two have met, and multiple times, at that. In an interview with Today in January 2023, Twain said she met Styles backstage at one of his shows when “he was just really on his way up,” she said, adding that the two have “stayed in touch ever since.” For his part, Styles said that he listened to the country superstar’s music with his mother while growing up, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that his “music and fashion [were] influenced [by] Shania Twain. I think she’s amazing.” Styles has even done the honor of covering one of Twain’s songs, “You’re Still the One,” while on tour with Kacey Musgraves, and, when he performed at Coachella in 2022, they performed that song and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” together.
“I didn’t realize the significance of that moment,” Twain told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2023. “I just saw it as a moment to get together with Harry, but I didn’t see it as such a landmark moment.” She added, “It was such a wonderful surprise, everyone’s reaction.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
In addition to Twain—and a possible lyric shakeup—this year’s Glastonbury Festival will feature the likes of Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and SZA. And as for Pitt? Well—dude’s having a rough go of it lately.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Best Makeup Primers for Mature Skin Will Plump Up Fine Lines
Prepare for smooth skin and flawless foundation.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Harry Jowsey May Have Teased His 'Perfect Match' Romance Before Season 2 Even Aired
We're breaking down the reality TV star's wild dating history.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Princess Eugenie's Wedding Style Includes Meghan Markle's Favorite Heels
The royal also wore an on-sale dress to her friend's wedding.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Brad Pitt “Still Isn’t Ready to Give Up on His Children,” Despite Increasingly Strained Relations
Pitt and his ex, Angelina Jolie, share six children together—many of whom have formally or informally removed “Pitt” from their prior surname of “Jolie-Pitt.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Recalls Screaming "But Daddy I Love Him" During Teenage "Tantrum" in Resurfaced Clip
Easter egg of Easter eggs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Brad Pitt Is “Aware and Upset” That His Daughter Shiloh Filed Legal Paperwork to Remove His Surname from Hers on Her 18th Birthday Last Week
“The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files Paperwork on Her 18th Birthday to Legally Drop “Pitt” from Her Surname
She’s far from the only Jolie-Pitt sibling to eschew the use of Pitt in her name—but so far, the only one to file legal paperwork to remove it.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Taken the “Natural” Next Step In Their Relationship
After a contentious split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, Pitt has finally “found his spark again” with the jewelry executive.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Brad Pitt Apparently Used to Go Days Without Showering
Jason Priestley, who once was Pitt's roommate, said they'd compete to see who could go the longest without a shower.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
There Will Be a Screen Adaptation Based On Britney Spears’ Memoir—and Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Reese Witherspoon Are Apparently Fighting For the Rights to It
Despite a battle between the crème de la crème, one A-list producer passed on the opportunity.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Officially Weighed in On Ex-Fiancé Brad Pitt’s Luxury Skincare Line
And the verdict is…
By Rachel Burchfield Published