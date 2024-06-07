Shania Twain Hints That She’s Going to Drop Brad Pitt’s Namecheck In Her Hit Song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and Replace Him with Another Heartthrob

In Shania Twain’s hit 1998 song “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” a very famous actor is name-checked—but that might soon change. In the song, Twain sings the lyric “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt” before launching into the chorus, beginning with the title of the song, “That don’t impress me much.”

Pitt was superfamous in 1998 and he’s superfamous today, but, People reports, the 26-year-old tune might be getting a refresh, if what Twain is teasing is true. During an appearance on the BBC podcast “Sidetracked with Annie and Nick,” Twain keyed up that another heartthrob might get the nod in the song: one gentleman by the name of Harry Styles.

After being asked the very interesting question of, if she were writing the lyrics now, would she swap out Pitt for someone else, Twain “teased that she may do so while she performs the song during her upcoming set at the Glastonbury Festival,” which is set for June 30 in the U.K. “I would say Harry Styles,” Twain said. “And it sings good, too.”

She added “I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation, and I see Harry Styles as that, as well. He’s rugged, but pretty—it’s like a charm that he has.”

Twain confirmed, intriguingly, that this wouldn’t be the first time she’s swapped Pitt’s name out for someone else: “At a live show, I cheekily [sang] Ryan Reynolds, since he was there,” she said. “It was very cute.”

And the Styles homage isn’t totally out of left field, as the two have met, and multiple times, at that. In an interview with Today in January 2023, Twain said she met Styles backstage at one of his shows when “he was just really on his way up,” she said, adding that the two have “stayed in touch ever since.” For his part, Styles said that he listened to the country superstar’s music with his mother while growing up, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that his “music and fashion [were] influenced [by] Shania Twain. I think she’s amazing.” Styles has even done the honor of covering one of Twain’s songs, “You’re Still the One,” while on tour with Kacey Musgraves, and, when he performed at Coachella in 2022, they performed that song and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” together.

“I didn’t realize the significance of that moment,” Twain told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2023. “I just saw it as a moment to get together with Harry, but I didn’t see it as such a landmark moment.” She added, “It was such a wonderful surprise, everyone’s reaction.”

In addition to Twain—and a possible lyric shakeup—this year’s Glastonbury Festival will feature the likes of Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and SZA. And as for Pitt? Well—dude’s having a rough go of it lately.