The Spice Girls Reunite for Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

The Spice Girls have once again proven that friendship really doesn't ever end, as they blessed the world with a reunion at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party over the weekend.
Melanie Brown (AKA Mel B AKA Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (AKA Baby), Geri Horner (AKA Geri Halliwell AKA Ginger) and Melanie Chisholm (AKA Mel C AKA Sporty) all showed up in London to celebrate their friend Posh, who turned 50 on April 17.
During the party, the five former popstars sang along—and danced in unison—to their hit 1997 song "Stop," all looking so happy about it.
Victoria posted the video—snapped by husband David—on Instagram with the caption, "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife"
David posted it too, writing, "I mean come on x"
British radio presenter Clara Amfo commented, "Can we have a word about transporting this to Glastonbury please? Thanks in advance! X"
Model Adwoa Aboah wrote, "What dreams are made of!"
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
And the streaming service Spotify added, "David, you had one job and you absolutely crushed it"
A post shared by David Beckham
A photo posted by davidbeckham on
There were a number of other famous guests at the party, including Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Eva Longoria, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham, Gordon Ramsay, and Charlotte Tilbury.
An entire generation—millennials, duh—is constantly wishing and hoping for an elusive Spice Girls reunion. Between the five ladies having a blast while "performing" as a group at the party and Mel B swearing that there will "definitely" be a girl group reunion tour this year, maybe our dreams might come true after all?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
This Royal Couple Just Announced The End of Their 13 Year Marriage
The pair recently spent time with members of the British royal family.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
All the Celebrities Spotted at Coachella This Weekend
The rich and famous showed up and showed out!
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Patti Smith Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Nod
"I was moved to be mentioned."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
David Beckham Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Victoria Beckham on Her 50th Birthday
CRYING.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Nicola Peltz Beckham Dishes on What It’s Like Inside Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s Closet
If ever there was a closet we’d like to raid, Posh’s would top the list.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Rest of the Spice Girls Apparently Kicked Mel B Out of Their Group Chat
“I’m in trouble now.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
A Spice Girls Reunion of Some Sort Is “Definitely” Happening Sometime This Year, So Get Ready
Mel B said it, so it must be true!
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If You Want to See Normally Stoic Victoria Beckham Get Completely Flustered, Just Ask Her About Becoming a Grandmother
“Christ, it’s hot guys. It’s hot in here! What’s happening?!”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s a Deeper Meaning Behind the Gibberish ‘Wannabe’ Lyric ‘Zig-A-Zig-A’—But the Spice Girls Won’t Tell What It Is
Is it a nod to something risqué? We might never know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Victoria Beckham Shared the Cutest Message for Her Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz’s Birthday
Posh Spice is mother-in-law GOALS.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Victoria Beckham Shares a Rare Makeup Free Video—and Reduces Her Skincare Routine to Just Two On Camera Steps
Keep it simple.
By Rachel Burchfield Published