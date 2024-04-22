The Spice Girls Reunite for Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

The Spice Girls have once again proven that friendship really doesn't ever end, as they blessed the world with a reunion at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party over the weekend.

Melanie Brown (AKA Mel B AKA Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (AKA Baby), Geri Horner (AKA Geri Halliwell AKA Ginger) and Melanie Chisholm (AKA Mel C AKA Sporty) all showed up in London to celebrate their friend Posh, who turned 50 on April 17.

During the party, the five former popstars sang along—and danced in unison—to their hit 1997 song "Stop," all looking so happy about it.

Victoria posted the video—snapped by husband David—on Instagram with the caption, "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife"

David posted it too, writing, "I mean come on x"

British radio presenter Clara Amfo commented, "Can we have a word about transporting this to Glastonbury please? Thanks in advance! X"

Model Adwoa Aboah wrote, "What dreams are made of!"

And the streaming service Spotify added, "David, you had one job and you absolutely crushed it"

There were a number of other famous guests at the party, including Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Eva Longoria, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham, Gordon Ramsay, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is pictured leaving Victoria Beckham's birthday party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An entire generation—millennials, duh—is constantly wishing and hoping for an elusive Spice Girls reunion. Between the five ladies having a blast while "performing" as a group at the party and Mel B swearing that there will "definitely" be a girl group reunion tour this year, maybe our dreams might come true after all?