SpongeBob Voice Actor’s Wife Wants Everyone to Know Her Husband ISN'T Dating Ariana Grande, Thank You Very Much

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wrong SpongeBob?
OK so, I don't quite know how to put this, but SpongeBob's wife has set the record straight: Her husband is NOT dating Ariana Grande (things I never thought I'd say).
Jill Talley, who is married to the voice actor for the SpongeBob cartoon, Tom Kenny, has had to clear confusion after The Cut posted a somewhat bewildering Instagram that read, "Is Ariana Grande Dating SpongeBob Now?"
While this is a hilarious headline, it had readers thinking Grande was dating Kenny, rather than the person she is in fact reportedly dating—Ethan Slater, who portrayed SpongeBob on stage in the Broadway musical version. See what happened there?
Anyway, Talley commented on the post (via TMZ), "Hi everyone, I'm married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the tv show). He is not dating Ariana Grande. I don't know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn't dating Ariana Grande. However, they're both adorable and I totally ship it. Just wanted to set the record straight. PS: as for me and Tom Kenny- we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today." Talk about timing, LOL.
Anywho, rumors first started popping up that Grande was dating Slater (her Wicked costar) last week, amid reports that her marriage to Dalton Gomez was "headed for divorce," and that the two had apparently separated in January.
Meanwhile, Slater remains married to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. While the timeline in which things happened is unclear, sources say Slater and Jay separated before Slater and Grande started dating.
With that in mind, one source told TMZ that Jay was "completely blindsided" by Slater's reported relationship with Grande. Another source said," It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck." Ugh.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Tom Brady Looked Pretty Happy with Irina Shayk Over the Weekend in L.A.
It seems those Kim Kardashian rumors were much ado about nothing.
By The Editors
-
Reese Witherspoon Looks Nearly Identical to Daughter Ava Phillippe for a “Perfect Summer Night”
Despite being doppelgangers, Witherspoon admits they don’t see the resemblance.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Absolutely Cackles While Performing Rumored Kanye West Diss Track During Seattle Eras Tour Stop
She hasn’t performed the song live in five years.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
This Is Why the Original Director of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Quit the Project
The hotly anticipated series will be released next month.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lady Gaga Explained Why She Didn't Want to Be Ariana Grande's Friend
Gaga worried she'd "project negativity" onto Grande.
By Emily Dixon
-
Ariana Grande Shared Her 'Terrifying' PTSD Brain Scan
This is the most personal look Ariana has given of the Manchester bombing's effect on her.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Ariana Grande Appeared In Public After Skipping the Emmys to "Heal and Mend" Following Mac Miller's Death
She was seen in NYC with friends.
By Lucy Wood
-
Naya Rivera Says She Found Ariana Grande at Big Sean's House—Then He Called Off the Wedding via a Press Release
Awwwwkward.
By Chelsea Peng
-
Ariana Grande Has Words for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Her Signature Ponytail
It's not going anywhere.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Ariana Grande Has a Zero-Tolerence Policy for Sexist Interviews
Especially when the unicorn emoji is involved.
By Mehera Bonner
-
Sorry, T. Swift: Looks Like Selena Gomez Is About to Head Up Her Own Separate Girl Squad
And the first two members are *pretty* impressive...
By Evan Real