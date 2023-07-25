SpongeBob Voice Actor’s Wife Wants Everyone to Know Her Husband ISN'T Dating Ariana Grande, Thank You Very Much

Wrong SpongeBob?

OK so, I don't quite know how to put this, but SpongeBob's wife has set the record straight: Her husband is NOT dating Ariana Grande (things I never thought I'd say).

Jill Talley, who is married to the voice actor for the SpongeBob cartoon, Tom Kenny, has had to clear confusion after The Cut posted a somewhat bewildering Instagram that read, "Is Ariana Grande Dating SpongeBob Now?"

While this is a hilarious headline, it had readers thinking Grande was dating Kenny, rather than the person she is in fact reportedly dating—Ethan Slater, who portrayed SpongeBob on stage in the Broadway musical version. See what happened there?

Anyway, Talley commented on the post (via TMZ), "Hi everyone, I'm married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the tv show). He is not dating Ariana Grande. I don't know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn't dating Ariana Grande. However, they're both adorable and I totally ship it. Just wanted to set the record straight. PS: as for me and Tom Kenny- we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today." Talk about timing, LOL.

Anywho, rumors first started popping up that Grande was dating Slater (her Wicked costar) last week, amid reports that her marriage to Dalton Gomez was "headed for divorce," and that the two had apparently separated in January.

Meanwhile, Slater remains married to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. While the timeline in which things happened is unclear, sources say Slater and Jay separated before Slater and Grande started dating.

With that in mind, one source told TMZ that Jay was "completely blindsided" by Slater's reported relationship with Grande. Another source said," It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck." Ugh.

