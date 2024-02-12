The Super Bowl Celebrity Suite No One Is Talking About

While everyone is busy paying attention to and talking about the Super Bowl celebrity suite housing Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Jason Kelce and more, another, albeit less-popular (if you can believe it) Hollywood-A list suite does exist at Super Bowl 58.



Reality television star Khloe Kardashian was spotted catching the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII alongside Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Canadian model Winnie Harlow.



What would normally be a head-turning group of celebrities is playing second fiddle to Swift and her crew, who are watching the game—along with Swift's mom and dad and Kelce's family, including brother Jason Kelce and mom Donna Kelce—in a suite that the tight end himself allegedly paid for.

Shockingly, this star-studded celebrity box is not getting much attention (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per a recent TMZ report , a source with "direct knowledge" of the Swift and Kelce clans' game day plans told the outlet that "Taylor's mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney are going to sit with Travis' mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce."

"(Kelce just wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday together," the source said at the time.

According to USA Today , the cost of a suite at the 2024 Super Bowl range from $1.4 million to $2.5 million and according to TMZ, Kelce is covering the bill.



Earlier in the week, Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, told the co-hosts of TODAY that she didn't think she'd be watching the game from a suite given the cost.



"Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars so I have a feeling I'm not in a box," Kelce said at the time. "I have a feeling I'll be in the stands. As far as I know I am in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."

Ice Spice, Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after traveling more than 5,500 miles from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas. After ending her final "Eras Tour" show, she quickly hopped on a little more than 10 hour flight, landing in Los Angeles at around 4 pm.



If you're wondering if the official L.A. Flights YouTube Channel covered every second of her private flight's arrival, you'd be right.