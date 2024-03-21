Sydney Sweeney Hints There’s a Reason for Her Chic New Bob Beyond Just Wanting a Hairstyle Change

As we get deeper and deeper into 2024, Sydney Sweeney’s hair gets shorter and shorter. The actress first debuted a shorter hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week and went even shorter for the Oscars earlier this month—and she teased that there’s a reason for the chic new bob beyond wanting to just shake it up a little bit.
“You have to wait and see,” she told People.
There’s no confirmation of this, but buzz has been circulating that Sweeney might be tapped to play the next Bond girl, joining a line of women who have joined the character of James Bond onscreen as either a love interest or occasional adversary. Jane Seymour, Teri Hatcher, Michelle Yeoh, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, and Rosamund Pike have all taken on the role in years past. “Whether it’s [Sweeney’s new bob] for a role, a major campaign, or just because she wanted a change remains to be seen,” People writes.
Speaking of a major campaign, Sweeney was named a Kérastase global ambassador in January and told People of her shorter look “I feel like my hair is super healthy and thick now,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy!”
Sweeney has had a big month of March, and it’s not even over. She opened this month by hosting Saturday Night Live and debuted her shorter haircut right after, jetting off to Paris Fashion Week and sitting front row at Miu Miu. By the time the Oscars rolled around on March 10, the lob was a bit shorter as she hit the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she exuded Old Hollywood glamour (a running theme for her lately) in Angelina Jolie’s 2004 Oscars dress, designed by Marc Bouwer. Sweeney’s stylist Molly Dickson shared on Instagram that Sweeney was allowed into the designer’s archives, and Dickson thanked Marc Bouwer president Paul Margolin for helping create the “special moment.”
A post shared by molly dickson (@mollyddickson)
A photo posted by on
Since the Oscars, she’s continued to style her bob in new ways, including a slicked-back look at the L.A. premiere of Immaculate, save for one single piece of hair left in her face. Her new film is out tomorrow, and she plays a nun in the horror film. Sweeney told the Today Show that she’s grateful for the opportunities she’s had to play characters across different genres: “They all kind of challenge me in different ways,” she said. “That’s what’s so fun about acting—being able to play and be so many different people.”
When asked what’s next, Sweeney was her trademarked coy. “There’s so much out there,” she said with a smile. “Fantasy, sci-fi, all of it.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
And maybe the reason for the new bob? As Sweeney herself said, we’ll just have to wait to find out.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Kendall Jenner Officially Joins the Revenge Dress Club
There's no better post-breakup purchase than an LBD.
By India Roby Published
-
Beyoncé Makes a Bolo Tie Look Black-Tie
Even classic suits can get a cowgirl revamp.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Drew Barrymore Describes the Moment She Overcame the “Shame Around Divorce”
“I’m like totally liberated.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
If Sydney Sweeney’s Custom Miu Miu Looks Familiar, It’s for Good Reason
It channels a look from her favorite romantic comedy.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Glen Powell Says Joking About Sydney Sweeney Affair Rumors on 'SNL' Was a "Blast"
They've sure had fun with this one.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dakota Johnson on 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure: Audiences "Can Sniff Out Bullsh*t"
Costar Sydney Sweeney has also publicly distanced herself from the film.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Cheating Rumors Head On During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue
The chemistry between the ‘Anyone But You’ costars was, admittedly, palpable.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Says She'd Like Paul Mescal to Star in Her Next Rom-Com
Yes, we also want this.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Says Filming Cassie’s Infamous Hot Tub Scene in ‘Euphoria’ Was “The Most Disgusting Thing I Ever Experienced”
The show’s faux projectile vomiting process is actually quite intricate.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Weighs in on *Those* Glen Powell Rumors
The internet has been buzzing about her chemistry with her "Anyone But You" co-star for months.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Shares That She'd Cry On the Phone With Her 'Euphoria' Costars "Constantly" After Angus Cloud's Death
“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set."
By Fleurine Tideman Published