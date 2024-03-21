Sydney Sweeney Hints There’s a Reason for Her Chic New Bob Beyond Just Wanting a Hairstyle Change

As we get deeper and deeper into 2024, Sydney Sweeney’s hair gets shorter and shorter. The actress first debuted a shorter hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week and went even shorter for the Oscars earlier this month—and she teased that there’s a reason for the chic new bob beyond wanting to just shake it up a little bit.

“You have to wait and see,” she told People

Sweeney has had a huge month of March, from hosting "Saturday Night Live" to attending Paris Fashion Week to premiering her latest film "Immaculate," but we're here to talk about her new bob

There’s no confirmation of this, but buzz has been circulating that Sweeney might be tapped to play the next Bond girl, joining a line of women who have joined the character of James Bond onscreen as either a love interest or occasional adversary. Jane Seymour, Teri Hatcher, Michelle Yeoh, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, and Rosamund Pike have all taken on the role in years past. “Whether it’s [Sweeney’s new bob] for a role, a major campaign, or just because she wanted a change remains to be seen,” People writes.

Speaking of a major campaign, Sweeney was named a Kérastase global ambassador in January and told People of her shorter look “I feel like my hair is super healthy and thick now,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy!” 

Sweeney at the "Saturday Night Live" afterparty on March 3...

...and sitting front row at Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week two days later, on March 5

At the "Vanity Fair" Oscars party on March 10

Sweeney has had a big month of March, and it’s not even over. She opened this month by hosting Saturday Night Live and debuted her shorter haircut right after, jetting off to Paris Fashion Week and sitting front row at Miu Miu. By the time the Oscars rolled around on March 10, the lob was a bit shorter as she hit the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she exuded Old Hollywood glamour (a running theme for her lately) in Angelina Jolie’s 2004 Oscars dress, designed by Marc Bouwer. Sweeney’s stylist Molly Dickson shared on Instagram that Sweeney was allowed into the designer’s archives, and Dickson thanked Marc Bouwer president Paul Margolin for helping create the “special moment.”

Since the Oscars, she’s continued to style her bob in new ways, including a slicked-back look at the L.A. premiere of Immaculate, save for one single piece of hair left in her face. Her new film is out tomorrow, and she plays a nun in the horror film. Sweeney told the Today Show that she’s grateful for the opportunities she’s had to play characters across different genres: “They all kind of challenge me in different ways,” she said. “That’s what’s so fun about acting—being able to play and be so many different people.”

Sweeney is rumored to be under consideration to play the next Bond girl

Could a role be the reason behind the new cut?

When asked what’s next, Sweeney was her trademarked coy. “There’s so much out there,” she said with a smile. “Fantasy, sci-fi, all of it.”

And maybe the reason for the new bob? As Sweeney herself said, we’ll just have to wait to find out.

