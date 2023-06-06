Taylor Swift and Matty Healy "Are No Longer Romantically Involved," But It Was "Never Serious," Says Source

Saying goodbye *isn't* death by a thousand cuts?

By the sounds of things, it's over between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy—but it never, like, really began.

A source told Us Weekly, "Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved. They had fun together, but it was never serious."

But wait, there's more.

"Taylor and Matty broke up," another source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

(The relationship in question is Swift's six years with Joe Alwyn, with whom she split a few weeks ago.)

Meanwhile, an anonymous source messaged gossip account DeuxMoi (who posted the conversation to her Story), calling the breakup reports "so fake" and claiming that "they did not break up" since they were never really dating. This person also believes that Swift and Healy may still be seeing each other, though of course we should take this source of information with a grain of salt.

Rumors first started circulating that the Midnights singer and The 1975 frontman were dating in early May, with one source saying at the time, "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

After that, the two were seen together repeatedly, with Healy attending several of Swift's Eras Tour dates and even allegedly confirming to fans in the crowd that he and Swift were dating.

Despite the popstar telling her fans that she had "never been this happy in her life" amid the dating rumors, it sounds like nobody will be marrying anyone with paper rings any time soon. Somehow, I don't think fans will be devastated.