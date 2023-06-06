Taylor Swift and Matty Healy "Are No Longer Romantically Involved," But It Was "Never Serious," Says Source

Saying goodbye *isn't* death by a thousand cuts?
By the sounds of things, it's over between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy—but it never, like, really began.
A source told Us Weekly, "Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved. They had fun together, but it was never serious."
But wait, there's more.
"Taylor and Matty broke up," another source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."
(The relationship in question is Swift's six years with Joe Alwyn, with whom she split a few weeks ago.)
Meanwhile, an anonymous source messaged gossip account DeuxMoi (who posted the conversation to her Story), calling the breakup reports "so fake" and claiming that "they did not break up" since they were never really dating. This person also believes that Swift and Healy may still be seeing each other, though of course we should take this source of information with a grain of salt.
Rumors first started circulating that the Midnights singer and The 1975 frontman were dating in early May, with one source saying at the time, "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."
After that, the two were seen together repeatedly, with Healy attending several of Swift's Eras Tour dates and even allegedly confirming to fans in the crowd that he and Swift were dating.
Despite the popstar telling her fans that she had "never been this happy in her life" amid the dating rumors, it sounds like nobody will be marrying anyone with paper rings any time soon. Somehow, I don't think fans will be devastated.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Former Vanity Fair Editor Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will “Live to Regret” Not Keeping in Touch with the Royal Family
“That will come back to haunt them at a certain point.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Were Both at the Monaco Grand Prix—But Never Seen With Each Other
It has fans wondering if everything’s okay between the two.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate’s Tiara Moment at the Royal Wedding of the Year Marked a Historic Milestone for Her
She also wore some new-to-her earrings with special significance.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were Spotted on a "Cuddly" Date Night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
What does it all mean???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Matty Healy Confirmed to Fans He's Dating Taylor Swift, And Hung Out With Her Dad During an Eras Tour Date
The evidence is stacking up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Officially Dating—At Least According to Some Sources
It's an unexpected pairing, to say the least.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Were Spotted Kissing at Coachella—Are They Getting Back Together?
We need answers!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Reportedly Engaged
OMG yay!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Brooklyn Beckham Opened Up About His "Throuple" With Wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez
OMG.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Indirectly Addressed Cheating Allegations: "I Want to Be Faithful to Myself"
Really hoping some of that meaning got lost in translation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus "Is the Happiest She's Been in a Long Time" Following Difficult Divorce From Liam Hemsworth
I am genuinely thrilled for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn