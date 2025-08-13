How a "Lost Snake" Led to Taylor Swift's Bathroom Being "Completely Destroyed," Leaving Zoë Kravitz "Panicking" and Terrified to Tell the Singer

Taylor Swift continues to dominate the news cycle following the announcement of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. But alongside the singer's exciting music news comes a slightly strange and unexpected story about how Zoë Kravitz and her mother's "lost snake" managed to destroy a room in one of Swift's houses.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers on August 12, Kravitz revealed that she'd stayed in one of Swift's homes during the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. The Big Little Lies actress was joined by her famous mom, Lisa Bonet, and a slightly unpredictable house guest—her mother's pet snake.

"We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks," Kravitz told the talk show host (via People). "Taylor has a very beautiful house from the '30s, it's just something you want to preserve and take care of." Unfortunately, it would appear that the snake had rather different plans.

Following a successful stay, Kravitz got ready to leave, while Bonet planned to remain in the property a little longer. "I was saying to my mom, 'I really want to be a good house guest,'" Kravitz explained. "'I don't want her to even know we were here.'" But just as Kravitz prepared to leave, her mom asked for her help, saying she was "in a little bit of a pickle."

Kravitz shared, "She's [in] the bathroom and she's, like, crouched in the corner in this weird way. She's like, 'So, I was washing my face and I had Orpheus [the snake] and I just put her down for a second, closed the door, and she found this little hole in the corner.'"

The Blink Twice director continued, "The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom...So I get down on the ground, I take the drawers out, [and] as this is happening, the snake is getting further and further [away]." Unsurprisingly, Kravitz "was panicking so much" as her mom's pet snake disappeared into the crevice in Swift's bathroom.

In order to rescue Bonet's snake, it was necessary to begin "ripping up the tile," which led to them "scratching the walls." "We completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom," Kravitz said, revealing she had planned to pay for the repairs, and didn't want to tell the singer until the work had been completed.

Luckily, Swift took the accident in good humor. "I remember calling her and saying, 'Hey...I wanted to talk to you about something,'" Kravitz shared. "And she was like, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?'"

It sounds as though Kravitz and Swift's friendship can survive just about anything.