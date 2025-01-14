Travis Kelce Says He's "Here to Support" Taylor Swift's Creativity and Happy to Be Her "Motivator"
"I'm here to see where it can go."
Travis Kelce isn't about to stifle his famous girlfriend's creativity. In a new interview, Kelce dished on whether he gets involved in Swift's songwriting process, and if he considers himself to be a "motivator."
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (via X), the host asked Kelce, "Let's just say you're hanging out and having a little dinner and all of the sudden the creative juice sparks. And the absolute beast that you're sitting with, who is going to go down as maybe the most famous icon in the history of music...are you a motivator every single time?" The Kansas City Chiefs tight end quickly replied, "Oh, yeah. You know it."
However, don't expect Kelce to do any songwriting of his own anytime soon, as the NFL star revealed that he will "never chime in" when it comes to Swift's music. "But I'm here to support it," he explained. "I'm here to see where it can go."
As well as giving some insight into Swift's songwriting process, Kelce teased her appearance at his first playoff game, which takes place at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 18. "Oh yeah, you know it, baby," Kelce told the host, when Swift's presence was hinted at. "It's playoff football, man."
When it comes to Swift's much anticipated next album, Kelce remained as tight-lipped as possible. After being asked if the "Red" singer had written any songs about a certain "good guy," Kelce told the host, "There might be a few." But the football player was quick to shut down any specifics about his girlfriend's music. "You know I can't say, you know I can't say...any of that." He continued, "I hear music everywhere."
During a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host opened up about spending time in New York with Swift. Kelce attended Ashley Avignone’s birthday party on Dec. 28 with his superstar girlfriend, explaining, "I did go to New York." He continued, "I had some delicious food and got to see the big city which I f--king absolutely love. Love the big city."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Gives the Granola Look a Luxury Twist
Featuring a bright pink Chanel sweater.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Debuts Her Post-Breakup Style
Amid news of her split from Austin Butler, the model is sticking to her routines in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
This Dated Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back—Here's How French Women Are Already Wearing It
By Michelle Scanga Published
-
Travis Kelce Explained Why He Doesn’t Want a Fall Wedding on His 'New Heights' Podcast
The Kelce brothers both have very strong opinions about wedding planning.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Teared Up While Describing Being Compared to Taylor Swift by Strangers Online
"It makes me question, just like my overall value as a as a person, as a partner," she said of being compared to Swift.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Shares Thoughts on NYC Trip With Taylor Swift, Says He "Didn't Do Anything" for New Year's Eve
“I love the big city."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Joe Alwyn Says He’s Moved On from His Relationship with Taylor Swift—And Other People Need to Do the Same
“We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life," the actor said of the 2023 split.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had a “Romantic” but Low-Key New Year's Eve
It was *much* more chill than how they celebrated last NYE.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Couldn't be Happier About This Star's Mom Becoming "a Full Swiftie"
All was revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of his 'New Heights' podcast.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Travis Kelce Will Move With Taylor Swift "Anywhere She Wants" to Start a Family After He Retires from the NFL
A source close to the Swift and Kelce says the way the Kansas City Chiefs' season plays out over the next few months will likely determine what the next few years look like for the couple.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift's Relationship with Travis Kelce Has "Shifted Her Priorities"
A source close to Swift that "falling in love with Travis so deeply" has "given her a new outlook on life."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published