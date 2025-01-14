Travis Kelce Says He's "Here to Support" Taylor Swift's Creativity and Happy to Be Her "Motivator"

Travis Kelce isn't about to stifle his famous girlfriend's creativity. In a new interview, Kelce dished on whether he gets involved in Swift's songwriting process, and if he considers himself to be a "motivator."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (via X), the host asked Kelce, "Let's just say you're hanging out and having a little dinner and all of the sudden the creative juice sparks. And the absolute beast that you're sitting with, who is going to go down as maybe the most famous icon in the history of music...are you a motivator every single time?" The Kansas City Chiefs tight end quickly replied, "Oh, yeah. You know it."

However, don't expect Kelce to do any songwriting of his own anytime soon, as the NFL star revealed that he will "never chime in" when it comes to Swift's music. "But I'm here to support it," he explained. "I'm here to see where it can go."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as giving some insight into Swift's songwriting process, Kelce teased her appearance at his first playoff game, which takes place at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 18. "Oh yeah, you know it, baby," Kelce told the host, when Swift's presence was hinted at. "It's playoff football, man."

When it comes to Swift's much anticipated next album, Kelce remained as tight-lipped as possible. After being asked if the "Red" singer had written any songs about a certain "good guy," Kelce told the host, "There might be a few." But the football player was quick to shut down any specifics about his girlfriend's music. "You know I can't say, you know I can't say...any of that." He continued, "I hear music everywhere."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast , the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host opened up about spending time in New York with Swift. Kelce attended Ashley Avignone’s birthday party on Dec. 28 with his superstar girlfriend, explaining, "I did go to New York." He continued, "I had some delicious food and got to see the big city which I f--king absolutely love. Love the big city."