Zoë Kravitz Elevates Her Post-Breakup Style With a Lace Skirt Alongside Taylor Swift

Zoë Kravitz isn't letting her recent breakup keep her from enjoying a night out on the town.

On Friday, Nov. 8, the actress and director was spotted in the Meatpacking District alongside pop superstar Taylor Swift, wearing an elevated post-split ensemble. For the evening, Kravitz was spotted wearing a stylish, lingerie-inspired Saint Laurent cream skirt featuring knit and lace embellishments and an oversized, black cashmere coat from The Row.

Kravitz and Swift were also accompanied by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. For her part, Swift wore a Sunday Striped cotton corset dress from Vivienne Westwood, featuring blue and white stripes on the bottom and a watercolor-inspired corset on top.

Late last month, news broke that Kravitz and her former fiancé Channing Tatum called off their engagement and broke up after three years of dating.

Zoe Kravitz is seen on November 8, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, sources close to the former couple confirmed their split to People , though reps for the two actors didn't respond to the outlet's requests for comment. According to the publication, Kravitz—who directed Tatum in her debut movie Blink Twice—had not been wearing her engagement ring in public for weeks prior to the couple's split.

According to one insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the pair ended their engagement, the couple called it quits due to their busy schedules.

"(They) both have extremely demanding schedules," the source claimed at the time. "And that was a big part of why they broke up."

Shortly after news of her breakup went public, Kravitz was spotted strolling through New York City in an outfit that combined all her favorite designers in what could only be described as the quintessential "sad girl fall" ensemble.

The Batman star went braless in a semi-sheer white T-shirt and navy blue wide-leg jeans , reminiscent of her go-to Elisabeth Jeans from A.P.C. She completed the look with brown tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black shoulder bag, both from Saint Laurent ,

Zoe Kravitz seen in Meatpacking District on November 08, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their recent split, Kravitz and Tatum are slated to work alongside each other in the upcoming movie Alpha Gang.

The film, directed by David and Nathan Zellner (AKA the Zellner brothers), will star Tatum and Kravitz alongside Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, and Riley Keough. It's billed as an alien invasion comedy, and is currently in pre-production with filming set to begin this coming spring.