Taylor Swift Pairs a 'Reputation'-Coded Diamond Snake Necklace to Her $18,330 Cartier Watch
'Taylor's Version' truthers might finally be on to something.
Swifties have spent the past year doing advanced numerology and lip-reading to prove their queen is maybe, possibly leaving clues for Reputation (Taylor's Version)'s release date (or even an entirely new album). But at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift dropped a hint that her highly-anticipated re-recorded album is en route any fan could notice—in the form of a serpentine diamond necklace and coordinating Cartier watch.
Taylor Swift left a pre-recorded message to accept her "Tour of the Century" trophy honoring the Eras Tour at the March 17 ceremony. She dialed in wearing a black long-sleeve tee and Miu Miu mini skirt, resembling a tartan set she debuted last winter. Her two-minute acceptance speech was all the time Swifties needed to zoom in on her Pat McGrath red lipstick, matching manicure, and glistening golden accessories.
Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has deployed Joseph Cassell Falconer's styling to leave breadcrumbs for her next projects within her outfits. The snake necklace over the base of her black shirt screamed "Reputation"—snakes, as Swiftie lore goes, are the unofficial mascot of the original 2018 album.
A design by Jacquie Aichie, one of Swift's most-worn jewelers, the thin chain wraps around her neck and secures with a snake head embellished by a marquise diamond. Some versions of the necklace retail for at least $9,000; others with additional pavé diamonds go up to more than $14,000.
The "Getaway Car" singer couldn't let that loaded piece take the entire spotlight, however. So she perfectly coordinated its gold chain to a Cartier Santos Demoiselle Watch—its face also lined with tiny diamonds. Swiftian style expert and journalist Sarah Chapelle reports the timepiece is valued at $18,330.
Taylor Swift's Cartier watch might have the timepiece community shaking, but it's her diamond snake necklace that lit up the internet shortly after her acceptance speech aired. Fans like @TSUpdating on X noted that the snake-eats-tail shape of the pendant matches an oversize version Swift wears in the original music video for "Look What You Made Me Do"—during a scene when she sits on a throne writhing with serpents.
🚨| Taylor Swift is wearing a necklace that looks very similar to the one she wore in the Look What You Made Me Do music video! pic.twitter.com/yLoBxAsGQyMarch 18, 2025
The delicate chain's slithering silhouette isn't all that connects to Swift's impending Reputation 2.0 era. Last October, I reported for Marie Claire live from the opening night of the Eras Tour's final US leg in Miami, where Swift debuted her second-ever outfit for the Reputation set after more than one hundred shows. That night, she sent fans reeling in a custom Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit featuring golden cobras winding their way around Swift's torso and sleeve. All these months later, the snakes on her surprise costume change seem to resemble supersized versions of the serpent she wore to the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Taylor Swift's quest to re-record her first six albums began all the way back in 2021, when her version of Fearless hits like "Love Story" came out. Since then, Swifties have followed the singer back through her catalog as she has shared both re-recordings of the original track lists and exclusive "Vault" songs that hadn't been heard before.
The Grammy-winner hasn't shared a Taylor's Version update since debuting her 1989 during the Eras Tour in 2023. The longer she teases Reputation through hints like diamond snake necklaces, the more excited listeners will be for its eventual unveiling.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
