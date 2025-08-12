Taylor Swift Unveils 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Travis Kelce's Podcast in a Plain White Shirt and $22,500 Necklace
She's starting her new era in some familiar luxury pieces.
It's official: Taylor Swift is taking her next era announcement outfits to New Heights.
In the early hours of the morning on August 12, Taylor Swift posted a clip from her upcoming appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast on Instagram. The brief video shows Swift unveiling the name of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, by pulling a blurred-out vinyl from a mint green, T.S.-branded briefcase.
The same clip reveals the first official look at Taylor Swift's wardrobe for her upcoming new era. So far, it goes high-low in the extreme. She styled a classic white button-down shirt for the appearance—whose tags longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer hasn't revealed yet—by unbuttoning the top and rolling up her sleeves. The undone collar of her shirt revealed Cartier's $22,500 Panthere de Cartier necklace: a combination of a delicate gold chain and a charm depicting a lounging panther. To match, she slid on her wrist an $18,330 Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch.
Swift's beauty beat for the drumroll-worthy announcement wasn't too far off from her usual routine. Her eyeliner curves into a sharp cat-eye, and her hair is worn flat-ironed with the slightest wave. The dusty orange shade of her lips is most likely NARS Morocco, the lipstick her makeup artist, Lori Turk, said she wears almost exclusively.
Travis Kelce sat by Swift's side for the entire reveal, wearing a blue sweatshirt that, in another promo clip, he says matches the pop star's eyes. While Swift didn't color-coordinate with Kelce, she did make some nods to their relationship through her Life of a Showgirl reveal look. That $22,500 Cartier necklace was last seen around her neck on a New York City date night in June, when she paired in to a herringbone summer dress by Balmain. Underneath her shirt, she's wearing a preppy Sandy Liang skort that first debuted on one of their trips to Nobu in Malibu. And that Cartier watch? It's quite similar to the diamond-lined style Kelce reportedly gave her for Christmas in 2024.
Fans are already theorizing that Taylor Swift's relationship with Kelce has inspired part of her new album, whose official release date is still TBA. (Swift's website has a pre-order function open, without dropping a specific timeframe.) One thing is already for certain: The Life of a Showgirl's primary color scheme is orange and mint green.
In an August 11 Instagram post teasing Swift's "next era," her official fan account, Taylor Nation, shared several photos of Swift wearing orange looks by Roberto Cavalli, Etro, and Versace during the Eras Tour. They perfectly matched the glittery orange backdrop that accompanied Swift's official album announcement on her website later that night.
The deeper meaning behind Taylor Swift's new color palette won't be fully deciphered until The Life of a Showgirl is streaming—or until her guest slot on New Heights drops on August 13 at 7 p.m.
Her Cartier necklace and plain white shirt for the video hint at the dualities this album might explore. In songs like "Clara Bow," "The Lucky One," and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," Swift has unraveled the contradictory sides of worldwide fame. Parts of the pop star's life are definitely as glamorous as a $22,500 necklace implies; others are as simple and universally familiar as her white button-down shirt. In reality, The Life of a Showgirl has high highs and low lows. It's not a stretch to guess her upcoming outfits will represent them.
